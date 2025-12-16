From Social Shares to Equity Shares: Social Media Titan Alix Earle Invests in the Next Billion Dollar Beverage, GORGIE Energy

The budding mogul, who fueled her "Dancing With the Stars" journey with functional energy from GORGIE, pivots from consumer to stakeholder, bringing her unique expertise to the rapidly growing energy drink category.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE , the energy drink brand with benefits, announces today that media guru and entrepreneur Alix Earle has joined the company as a strategic investor. This move marks a significant evolution in Earle's portfolio, transitioning her role from brand advocate to equity partner.

While Earle is best recognized for her massive social impact, with over 10 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Earle's investment highlights her growing influence as a thought leader in the creator economy. Her calculated entry into the $125B energy drink market is backed by her acute understanding of consumers' shifting preferences and demands for clean, functional energy that supports an active, balanced lifestyle.

Earle, who won hearts as the second-place finisher on Season 34 of "Dancing With The Stars", relied on GORGIE to power her intense training and high-energy performances throughout the competition. As she continued to lean on GORGIE as a key player in her evolving wellness journey, her hands-on, authentic connection with the brand sparked a deeper insight, leading to her identification of GORGIE as a unique asset in a crowded market.

"I'm so excited to partner with GORGIE," said Earle. "I have been a consumer of the brand for years, but my time on 'Dancing With The Stars' really allowed me to stress-test the product. GORGIE didn't just keep me awake - it sustained a demanding training schedule without the crash I've experienced from other energy drinks. I quickly realized that GORGIE is more than an energy drink, it's a category disruptor, and I'm thrilled to work alongside Michelle to scale her vision for the brand."

"Alix's authenticity, energy and dedication to her craft make her an ideal partner as we grow the brand," said Founder & CEO of GORGIE, Michelle Cordeiro Grant. "I've watched her evolve from a college student to a media mogul and fantastic representative of the next generation of business leaders. We are just so thrilled to have her join our team, mission and journey in spreading energy with wellness to all. She has inspired all of America and our team with what she has accomplished thus far in her career and we know what is to come is just beyond our wildest dreams. Together, GORGIE will become the go-to energy drink for U.S.-consumers, and soon, the world."

The energy drink sector is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030, but the product factors driving the category's growth have undergone a massive shift. With consumers abandoning the legacy energy brands that are packed with sugar and artificial sweeteners, this leaves space for emerging challengers that offer functional benefits through better ingredients. GORGIE has already secured its position as the #1 fastest-growing energy drink in the natural channel, is seeing amazing success at Target stores across the country, and is positioned to accelerate its nationwide retail footprint. Earle's involvement in this next chapter will center on brand strategy, new products, and strengthening the brand's key pillars of wellness, community and transparency.

Created and founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, GORGIE officially launched in January 2023 with its first line of sparkling energy drinks. Backed by Notable Capital and Coefficient Capital, along with other strategic partners, GORGIE is a community-led wellness brand redefining energy with beauty and functional benefits. Each can delivers 150mg of clean green tea caffeine with added ingredients like Biotin, B Vitamins and L-Theanine - without aspartame, sucralose or erythritol. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on Amazon.com and GETGORGIE.COM, as well as on shelves across thousands of retail locations nationwide. GORGIE is a community, a brand and a platform on a mission to make wellness fun, with products that support energy for all-day, everyday life. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

