The community-led wellness brand brings a festive new flavor nationwide, available at Target stores just in time for the holidays.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE , the better-for-you energy drink brand and #1 fastest growing in the natural channel across the United States, is ringing in the holiday season with its latest limited-edition flavor innovation: Cranberry Party Pop. Launching November 6th, exclusively at Target nationwide, this sparkling holiday-inspired flavor is poised to become the season's favorite sip.

GORGIE Launches Limited-Edition Cranberry Party Pop, Bringing Holiday Cheer in Every Sip

Cranberry Party Pop captures the essence of the holidays in one fizzy, fun can. Tart cranberry meets crisp apple for a refreshing, festive combination that's perfect for powering through busy holiday shopping, adding energy to pre-party glam routines, or bringing a bright lift to holiday gatherings. Wrapped in an iridescent, checker-print pattern inspired by a silk scarf, the can doubles as a statement accessory, combining the worlds of beverage and style. The launch also includes a limited-edition merch line, extending the can's playful, polished design into wearable pieces that celebrate the brand's festive, fashion-first energy.

"Cranberry Party Pop is designed to bring a little sparkle and joy to every moment this season," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of GORGIE. "Whether you're running errands, prepping for a party, or just need a holiday pick-me-up, this flavor is all about fun, festive energy without compromise!"

Known for its bold flavors and functional benefits, each can of GORGIE delivers 150mg of green tea caffeine, plus Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine. With a playful personality and community-first approach, GORGIE continues to redefine energy drinks as fun, functional, and culturally connected, giving fans a boost that's both energizing and better-for-you.

This new flavor comes as a fast follow to the summer sensation Pink Lemonade, which also was featured across Targets nationwide. The national best-seller cemented GORGIE's position as a wellness focused lifestyle brand, as the launch was paired with a custom swim line. Their pieces were even featured in a standout runway debut as the 1st beverage brand to walk in Miami Swim Week, before taking the momentum nationwide with events across the country, community gifting experiences, and virtual campaigns. Movements on top of each new flavor launch have helped drive over 2.6 billion organic social impressions, solidifying the brand's status as one of the most culturally resonant wellness brands today.

Cranberry Party Pop will be available for a limited time at Target stores nationwide, making it the perfect addition to holiday routines and celebrations.

For more information, please visit getgorgie.com .

About GORGIE:

Created and founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, the community-led wellness brand launched officially in January 2023 with its first product line of sparkling energy drinks. GORGIE is an energy drink with wellness, and beauty benefits, proudly using green tea caffeine for a 150mg boost with added benefits like Biotin, B Vitamins, L-Theanine, without aspartame, sucralose or erythritol. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer through Amazon.com and GETGORGIE.COM , as well as on shelf across thousands of retail locations nationwide. GORGIE is a community, a brand and a platform on a mission to make wellness fun with products that give you energy for all day, everyday life.

For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

