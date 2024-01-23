From South Pacific Paradise to a Rare New York Journey to the Mediterranean, Holland America Line Adds More Epic 'Legendary Voyages' in 2025-2026

Four new cruises offer unique and immersive travel experiences

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is unveiling four new "Legendary Voyages" including a rare roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Mediterranean and a unique 28-day exploration of the South Pacific Islands. As travelers' interest in longer cruises grows, these region-centric journeys, which will depart in 2025 and early 2026, give guests the opportunity to foster deeper connections and engage more intimately with the destinations visited.

Four new cruises offer unique and immersive travel experiences Post this Noordam will sail Sydney to Auckland as part of the new 28-Day Islands of the South Pacific Legendary Voyage.

Departing Oct. 7, 2025, the 45-Day "Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage" Legendary Voyage aboard Volendam is a special sailing roundtrip from New York that spans the Med, inspired by a voyage operated by the line 100 years ago. Guests will visit 20 ports — many of which were visited in 1925 — in Portugal, Spain, U.K., Italy, Tunisia, Malta, Greece, Turkey and Egypt. Overnights include Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt. Guests will enjoy late departures from Gibraltar, U.K.; Barcelona, Spain; Istanbul and Alexandria.

"Based on the popularity of our 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise, it's clear that guests are eager for more in-depth exploration of the region," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Being able to offer this cruise roundtrip from New York City in 2025 creates a rare opportunity for people in North America to enjoy the Med and our award-winning service without a long flight."

For a one-of-a-kind island-hopping adventure, guests can embark Noordam Jan. 4, 2026, for the 28-day "Islands of the South Pacific" Legendary Voyage. This meticulously planned itinerary sails from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, visiting 20 ports across seven countries. The ship will sail along the east coast of Australia, with four calls in Queensland and an opportunity to snorkel at the famed Great Barrier Reef. The ship then calls at the Conflict Islands en route to Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, before three calls in New Zealand.

"The South Pacific is home to some of the most popular ports for cruisers. We worked to create an itinerary like no other in this region, with multiple calls to islands that are less traveled and a must-see for anyone looking to experience all that the region has to offer at an unhurried pace," said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president for deployment and itinerary planning.

Other Newly Announced 2025-2026 Legendary Voyages:

Cruisers who like relaxing sea days combined with visits to some of the most beautiful islands in the world have two Legendary Voyages to choose from in 2025 and 2026:

The 27-Day 'South Pacific Crossing' Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam departs Oct. 12, 2025 , and sails from Seattle, Washington , to Sydney . The ship will traverse hemispheres with visits to nine ports across the Pacific Ocean, including four in the island nation of Fiji . An overnight and late departure from Honolulu, Hawaii , allow extra time for experiencing the city's culture, cuisine and history.

aboard Noordam departs , and sails from , to . The ship will traverse hemispheres with visits to nine ports across the Pacific Ocean, including four in the island nation of . An overnight and late departure from , allow extra time for experiencing the city's culture, cuisine and history. The 36-day 'South Pacific Crossing' Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam departs March 15, 2026 . Sailing from Sydney to Seattle , the ship explores 17 ports throughout New Caledonia , Vanuatu , Fiji , Tonga , Tahiti, the Cook Islands and Hawaii with overnight stays at Papeete, Tahiti; and Honolulu , along with late departures from Honolulu and Kona, Hawaii .

The four new Legendary Voyages join eight previously announced itineraries that are offered in 2025 and 2026.

Additional 2025-2026 Legendary Voyages:

28-Day 'Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice' Legendary Voyage

Departs June 8, 2025 ; sails roundtrip Seattle aboard Westerdam.

28-Day 'Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland and Iceland' Legendary Voyage

25-Day 'Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland' Legendary Voyage

Departs July 12, 2025 ; sails roundtrip from Boston aboard Volendam.

35-Day 'Voyage of the Vikings' Legendary Voyage

Departs July 19, 2025 ; sails roundtrip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam.

28-Day 'Glaciers & Volcanoes: Alaska to Hawaii' Legendary Voyage

Departs Aug. 31, 2025; sails roundtrip Seattle aboard Westerdam.

56-Day 'Tales of the South Pacific' Legendary Voyage

Departs Sept. 24, 2025 ; from Vancouver to San Diego aboard Zaandam.

30-Day 'Amazon Explorer' Legendary Voyage

Departs Nov. 21, 2025 ; from New York to Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam.

35-Day 'Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas' Legendary Voyage

Departs Feb. 14, 2026; roundtrip San Diego aboard Nieuw Amsterdam.

'Have It All' Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book these four new Legendary Voyages with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

What is a 'Legendary Voyage'?

These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region. They visit some of the most interesting ports while offering guests extended exploration opportunities. Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited. Guests enjoy the "best of" Grand Voyages programming such as theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line