From Spirits to Craft Beer: HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 Opens New Gateway to Asia's Bar Market

Scheduled for March 30 to April 2, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 will once again operate at unmatched scale, welcoming over 300,000 professional visitors across 400,000 square meters, with more than 3,800 exhibitors and 12,000 overseas buyers.

Developed under the official incubation of HOTELEX, The Bar & Drinks Shanghai is purpose-built for exhibitors targeting the bar and beverage channel. Unlike conventional display areas, the platform features immersive, scenario-based exhibits that replicate real-world bar environments, allowing brands to present products through experience, storytelling, and direct interaction.

The exhibition focuses on three high-growth categories: Spirits, catering to premiumization and younger consumers; Wine, aligned with China's shift toward lighter, experience-driven consumption; and Craft Beer, where quality, individuality, and cultural identity increasingly influence purchasing decisions. Exhibitors gain direct access to bar owners, hospitality groups, distributors, importers, and lifestyle-driven buyers, creating unparalleled opportunities for market entry and business growth.

To enhance commercial outcomes, The Bar & Drinks Shanghai integrates mixology showcases, bartender competitions, bar design and equipment solutions, as well as non-alcoholic beverages and sustainable packaging, providing multiple touchpoints for brand visibility, lead generation, and partnership development.

As a strategic upgrade within HOTELEX Shanghai 2026, The Bar & Drinks Shanghai offers beverage brands a focused, high-impact gateway to Asia's fast-evolving bar and hospitality market, combining immersive experiences, targeted buyer access, and scenario-driven engagement to help international brands enter and grow in China and wider Asia.

Contact Us



Booth Inquiry:

Alex Ni

Tel: +86 21 3339 2242

[email protected]

Media & Visitor Consulting:



Lizzy Chen

Tel: +86 21 3339 2566

[email protected]

SOURCE HOTELEX Shanghai