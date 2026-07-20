From Sponsor to Co‑creator: How Coca‑Cola Crafted "Our FIFA World Cup" for Chinese Fans

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 FIFA World Cup drew to a close, the Chinese national team was absent from the pitch, but the passion of Chinese fans remained strong. Facing this reality, Coca‑Cola launched the "This Moment Toast to our FIFA World Cup" campaign across China, transforming the global tournament into a celebration that every consumer could call their own.

At the closing party of the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Fan Gathering on July 19, in Beijing, China, Coca-Cola successfully set a new Guinness World Records title for the most contributions to an online photo mosaic - which came together to form a giant TIFO in a virtual landscape. Leading up to this moment, TIFOs had traveled across football grounds and city leagues nationwide, inviting fans to join. Their late-night viewing moments and the joy of sharing a Coca‑Cola were woven into a giant TIFO, preserving individual memories and making them a collective legacy.

The custom anthem "JUMP," performed by Coca-Cola Brand Ambassador Liu Yuning and international artist J.Balvin, blended traditional Chinese folk music with global rock rhythms, crafting a World Cup anthem tailored to Chinese fans. Its MV featured a red TIFO across Chinese landmarks, bringing local passion to the world stage. By scanning QR codes on Coca‑Cola packaging, fans could join the TIFO — turning every can into their own way to cheer for the World Cup.

Coca‑Cola also introduced a real‑time AI avatar of Chinese football icon Fan Zhiyi — an interactive companion for live sports viewing. Powered by Baidu Yijing, it offers 24/7 conversations with fans. Recreating Fan with remarkable fidelity, the avatar lets users discuss match action, share insights and converse naturally throughout the tournament. Unlike pre‑programmed virtual characters, it delivers a dynamic, always‑on experience — moving Coca‑Cola from post‑match content to in‑match participation, while setting a benchmark for Chinese AI in major sporting events.

Coca‑Cola's campaign went beyond brand communication — it showed how a global brand can become part of consumers' lives — connecting through shared experiences and co-created moments. Music stirred emotions, TIFO embodied co-creation, and AI delivered companionship. When the tournament ended, what stayed were not marketing messages, but the joy of sharing a Coca‑Cola with friends, the pride of being part of the TIFO, and the fun of chatting with AI Fan Zhiyi. This is the essence of a brand-consumer relationship.

SOURCE Coca-Cola