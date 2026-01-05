From Stage to Page: "Fine Over Fifty," Redefines What it Means to Age

Entertainment Powerhouse Von Decarlo delivers a heartfelt message that power and purpose have no age limit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian, producer, actor and writer Von Decarlo has recently released her new book, "Fine Over Fifty: Empowering You to Embrace Aging with Confidence and Resilience Finding Strength, Faith, and Joy in Every Season of Life."

"Fine Over Fifty" is an inspirational and reflective guide designed to help readers of any age, not just those over 50. Decarlo challenges readers to look at aging in a new way, challenging the notion that aging is something to fear or fight. Instead, she encourages readers to embrace aging not as a diminishing of self but as an invitation to flourish in a journey of wisdom, growth, and new opportunities.

"It's not a book about being 50," Decarlo said, "it's about becoming strong enough to get there with confidence. It's about building resilience, self-trust, and clarity as we age, and it's for anyone beginning to question what success, identity, and worth truly mean, especially under the quiet pressure to 'have it all together.'"

With a roadmap of spiritual insight, practical advice, affirmations and powerful lessons, "Fine Over Fifty" paves the way for readers to connect more deeply with themselves.

"You don't need external validation to know your worth," Decarlo said. "'Fine Over Fifty' is about turning inward and realizing your value isn't defined by age, appearance, or approval. Reinvention is always possible and often necessary; growth doesn't stop because you're older or uncertain. Healing isn't about being 'fixed,' but about becoming whole, learning to live, love, and laugh through it all. We're living in a time that's redefining purpose, aging, and identity, and this book speaks to that movement, embracing every stage of life as a powerful new beginning."

ISBN: 9798765263815 (softcover); 9798765263822 (hardcover); 9798765263211 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Von Decarlo is an introspective stand-up comedian and entertainment professional who has transformed a life of hardship into purpose. From Clairton, Penn., to a thriving career in New York City, she is known for her bold humor and unshakable authenticity. Decarlo's work spans HBO, Comedy Central, CNN, TruTV, and SiriusXM, as well as national campaigns for Disney, GNC, and Carnival Cruise Lines. A seasoned performer, Decarlo has graced top festivals worldwide, including "Just for Laughs" and "Netflix Is a Joke." She is also the creator and executive producer of the acclaimed documentary "Killing Is Easy." A graduate of The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Decarlo uses her platform to inspire inner strength—often declaring that even in the hardest times, with faith, you will be fine. Her book, "Fine Over Fifty," reframes aging from fear and shame to power and purpose. Follow her socials @VonDecarlo and visit www.FunnyVon.com for tour dates.

