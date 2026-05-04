From Struggle to Spiritual Clarity, Author Shares His Journey of Faith

Author Mike Mountz's latest book highlights how ordinary experiences can reveal moments of divine guidance

ELZABETHTOWN, Penn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Mountz chronicles a lifetime of personal experiences and spiritual reflection in his new book, "FAITH: Experiencing God's Grace and Love," co-written with Bob Ruhe. The book presents a memoir-style account of Mountz's encounters with what he describes as moments of divine guidance, offering readers a perspective on faith rooted in everyday life rather than formal religious doctrine.

“FAITH: Experiencing God’s Grace and Love” By Mike Mountz with Bob Ruhe

Mountz was not raised in a deeply religious household, and his early exposure to faith was minimal. However, he recalls subtle formative moments, such as feeling drawn to religious symbols like the cross or surviving dangerous accidents, that later take on spiritual meaning. He details how his personal and professional life was shaped by a series of events he interprets as "godly experiences," ranging from life-altering accidents and business decisions to relationships and moments of moral reckoning.

Central to the book is the concept of a "spiritual compass," which Mountz defines as an innate sense of direction that helps individuals discern right from wrong and find purpose. He repeatedly describes his life as a process of losing and resetting this compass, especially after mistakes or moral failures.

"This book is about my spiritual experiences and the impact they have had on my life," Mountz said. "Faith works in partnership with personal effort, not as a substitute for it. I hope people will open their hearts and minds to the possibility of God's grace and see that it can be present in their lives as well."

Rather than presenting a polished spiritual life, Mountz offers a deeply human one, marked by struggle, doubt and repeated renewal, arguing that this imperfect journey is exactly where faith lives. Mountz's goal is not to preach theology but to demonstrate how ordinary life events, both positive and painful, can reveal divine guidance.

"FAITH: Experiencing God's Grace and Love"

By Mike Mountz with Bob Ruhe

ISBN: 9798385066360 (softcover); 9798385064489 (hardcover); 9798385064472 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mike Mountz, born Dec. 22, 1952, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, overcame severe dyslexia and left school after eighth grade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 before pursuing entrepreneurship, eventually building Cloister Car Wash, employing thousands of youth over 28 years, receiving three international awards and being inducted into the National Hall of Fame, before selling it in 2012. Mountz has managed lifelong challenges with dyslexia and bipolar disorder. He moved to New Zealand with his wife, Rhoda, where they built the best Equestrian Center in New Zealand from the ground up, eventually selling and returning to Pennsylvania in 2023. Mountz also founded Grace for Vets, which, since its inception, has washed over 4 million veteran's cars for free on Veterans Day. He has written two books, "Why Me?" and "FAITH," reflecting his focus on faith, resilience and service.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE– Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press