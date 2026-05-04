Top 10 Amazon Christian Fiction Novel "You Waited" Delivers a Story of Hope, Healing, and Divine Purpose

Kaitlin Brown's debut novel shares the story of a young woman as she navigates reconnecting with her faith

ESTERO, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kaitlin Brown debuts her novel "You Waited," a faith-centered work of fiction that follows a young woman's journey through hardship, self-discovery and spiritual renewal. The book blends elements of inspirational storytelling and romance, offering readers a narrative focused on perseverance, identity and trusting in divine timing.

“You Waited” By Kaitlin Brown

The story centers on Alexandria Rodriguez, a 25-year-old bartender in New York City who is navigating financial strain, unresolved trauma and the responsibility of caring for her ailing grandmother. As she confronts the emotional weight of her past and present circumstances, Alexandria encounters a mysterious stranger whose words spark a deeper reflection on her purpose and faith. From that moment, her life begins to shift, marked by spiritual awakenings, recurring dreams and unexpected moments of clarity.

Throughout the novel, Brown explores themes of waiting, resilience and transformation, with Alexandria's evolving relationship with God at the center of the narrative as she begins to rediscover faith, challenge her self-doubt and seek meaning beyond survival. Her journey unfolds alongside a subtle romantic thread that emphasizes trusting in God's timing rather than pursuing immediate answers, while also addressing healing from past trauma, personal growth and the search for identity. Through Alexandria's experiences, the story reflects broader questions many readers face, including how to move forward after hardship and how to find purpose in uncertain circumstances.

"You Waited" also highlights the importance of relationships and support systems, particularly through Alexandria's bond with her grandmother, who serves as a source of encouragement and faith. The novel examines how generational wisdom, personal struggles and moments of surrender can intersect to shape one's path forward.

"This story is about what happens in the waiting seasons of life, the moments when nothing seems to be changing, but everything is actually being prepared," Brown said. "I wanted readers to understand that even in the silence, God is working."

"You Waited"

By Kaitlin Brown

ISBN: 9798385066018 (softcover); 9798385066001 (hardcover); 9798385066025 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kaitlin Brown is a dynamic woman of faith, devoted wife, and loving mother. At just 29, she has already made her mark as an entrepreneur, mentor, and public speaker. She holds a bachelor's degree in Communication and Arts from Florida International University and brings passion, purpose, and authenticity into every space she enters. Brown is the co-founder of ZiNRAi, a global company, and is currently developing her next business venture as she continues to expand her influence through leadership, creativity, and faith. To learn more, please visit her Instagram or TikTok.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

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SOURCE WestBow Press