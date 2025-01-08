From Taylor Swift to Avengers, Pop Culture Trends were all over Email in 2024

Omnisend analyzed 1.25 million email campaigns sent by businesses in 2024. Taylor Swift, Spider-Man, and the Olympics emerged as the most referenced cultural icons.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend , a leading ecommerce marketing company, analyzed 1.25 million email campaigns sent in 2024 to see what pop culture people and events such as blockbuster movies, hit TV shows, iconic artists, and global sporting events were the most popular last year.

The music industry impacted the email marketing world the most, with Taylor Swift leading the charge. She appeared in 43% of music-themed emails, leaving far behind other names like Drake (17%), Billie Eilish (9%), Ariana Grande (7%), or Beyonce (5%).

"Taylor Swift's impact on marketing is a great example of the power of fan loyalty and storytelling," said Greg Zakowicz, Sr. Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend .

"Brands that aligned their messaging with her 'Eras' tour, for example, tapped into one of the most devoted fanbases in the world. Of course, if you're a lawnmower company, Swift's appeal is likely not for your customers. However, if your brand is more mainstream, like Gymshark , tapping into pop culture trends could be the right move."

Movies, characters, and TV shows kept email binge-worthy



Movies were a major driver of engagement in 2024, with characters like Spider-Man and Batman standing out as consistent favorites in email. Spider-Man accounted for more than 1,600 campaigns – 22% of all movie-themed emails, while Batman closely followed with 21%. Family-favorite films like "Inside Out," which garnered 16%, also played a significant role.

"When brands align campaigns with major releases or characters, they tap into experiences that feel familiar across demographics. Iconic figures like Batman, a staple since the late 1930s, and blockbuster hits like Inside Out – the highest-grossing film of 2024 – are prime examples," says Zakowicz.

TV shows also proved to be a vital source of inspiration. "The Bear" was the most referenced series in email, capturing 36% of all TV-related emails. "House of the Dragon" stayed relevant with 31%, while "Bridgerton" contributed 23%.

According to Zakowicz, "TV shows like 'The Bear' and 'House of the Dragon' offer brands a way to connect with niche but highly passionate audiences."

Swifties aside, in an Olympic year, sports ruled the inbox

Sports events were also highly popular, with over 2,000 Olympics-themed emails, which made up 32% of all sports-related emails. Closely followed by the NBA at 30% and the Super Bowl, with 18%.

"In an Olympic year like 2024, global interest in sports soars, and brands can use that momentum to connect with inactive audiences," continued Zakowicz.

"Beyond capturing attention, aligning campaigns with major sports events allows brands to make use of shared cultural moments. The hard part is leveraging these opportunities with timely and contextually relevant messaging."

What email trends can we expect to see in 2025?

"Personalization will lead the way in 2025. By using data from past customer interactions, as well as leveraging AI, brands will increasingly create emails that feel uniquely tailored, targeting everything from niche fandoms like indie games to local sports teams," said Zakowicz.

"Building on this personalization, TikTok trends are likely to take center stage. Leveraging viral social media trends can be a big help to brands wanting to connect with younger audiences who are shaping the future of spending."

"Movies will remain a big influence, with campaigns tied to major releases like Avatar 3, Fantastic Four, and the new Superman movie. Aligning promotions with these blockbuster films can help create excitement around you and your brand."

"TV shows will play a key role too. Final seasons of hits like Stranger Things or ongoing favorites like The Last of Us will inspire brands to segment audiences and craft campaigns that speak directly to fan bases."

Methodology

Omnisend researchers looked into 1.25 million individual marketing email campaigns sent through the Omnisend platform in 2024. By tracking how often specific keywords were mentioned, researchers were able to identify trends mentioned in this release.

