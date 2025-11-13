Omnisend and Triple Whale Partner to Give Ecommerce Brands a Unified View of Marketing Performance

Ecommerce brands using both platforms can now see Omnisend email and SMS results alongside the rest of their marketing data in Triple Whale – making it easier to understand what drives results, shifts budgets, and improves performance.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend , the email and SMS marketing platform, and Triple Whale , an AI-powered intelligence platform for consumer brands, today announced a new partnership that integrates Omnisend's email and SMS metrics directly into Triple Whale. With this new integration, brands can now view how their campaigns and automated flows perform next to their ads, website, and revenue data – all from a single dashboard.

This partnership is especially useful for business owners, agencies, and marketing teams, which need a unified view of performance to allocate budgets and scale what works. This integration makes ROI conversations simpler, lifecycle planning clearer, and weekly reporting faster.

"Our mission at Omnisend is to take care of repetitive tasks so marketers can focus on creativity and growth. This partnership delivers on that by recognizing that for ecommerce businesses email and SMS don't exist in a vacuum. The integration eliminates the need to pull data from multiple tools, making it easy for brands to understand how their messages fit into their broader marketing strategy," said Rytis Lauris, CEO of Omnisend.

"At Triple Whale, we're focused on helping brands see their business more clearly so they can scale faster and smarter. This integration with Omnisend brings that to life, giving ecommerce teams a unified view of how their email and SMS campaigns drive growth across the entire customer journey. Together, we're empowering operators to make better full-funnel decisions faster and more confidently," said AJ Orbach, Co-founder and CEO of Triple Whale.

Benefits at a glance

Brands can view Omnisend campaign and automation results inside Triple Whale next to paid and organic channels. Know what's working and why. Track revenue, conversions, click-through rates, average order value, unsubscribes, and more to understand what drives purchases.

Data updates hourly so teams can react to performance shifts the same day. Get help from AI. Triple Whale's Moby gives quick answers to plain-English questions (e.g., "Which campaigns had the highest ROI last month?") and flags opportunities to improve send time, flows, or targeting.

Availability & setup

The Omnisend + Triple Whale integration is available now to mutual customers. Enable the integration in Triple Whale, connect your Omnisend account, and your metrics will begin synchronizing shortly after. For step-by-step instructions, see Omnisend's support guide: Integration with Triple Whale .

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

Email & SMS marketing shouldn't require a PhD. That's why 150,000 customers trust Omnisend's powerful, easy-to-use platform.

About Triple Whale

Triple Whale is the agent-powered intelligence platform built for faster, more confident decisions across your entire brand. With AI agents that sit atop a fully-managed data warehouse, the Triple Pixel's proprietary identity resolution technology, and tools for acquisition, conversion, retention, and operations, Triple Whale turns complex data into clear, actionable guidance for profitable growth. More than 50,000 innovative brands, including OUAI, Pressed Juicery, and True Classic, trust Triple Whale to scale with confidence.

To learn more, visit triplewhale.com .

