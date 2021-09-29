From the bougiest travelers to the biggest procrastinators, KAYAK maps out American travel habits by state

Is sleeping in or taking off early more important? Who's banking on those vacation packages vs. planning a trip like they're at a buffet? Some of what we saw was pretty predictable. For example, New Yorkers are the most likely to travel for business whereas Californians can be found road tripping across their state– no surprises there. Other data, however, was more surprising: travelers from Mississippi love a good deal, while folks from Ohio rarely catch an early flight.

No matter where you're from in the U.S., each state has its own set of unique travel trends that are worth exploring. Check out the full list of data-driven State Travel Superlatives below:

Digital Nomads : Alaskans had the most amount of searches for long term stays (15%)

: Alaskans had the most amount of searches for long term stays (15%) Homebodies : Texans had the least amount of searches for long term stays (3%)

: Texans had the least amount of searches for long term stays (3%) In-State Explorers : California had the most amount of car searches in the same state as the searcher's location (37%)

: had the most amount of car searches in the same state as the searcher's location (37%) Out-of-State Explorers : Kentucky had the least amount of car searches (8%) in the same state as the searcher's location

: had the least amount of car searches (8%) in the same state as the searcher's location Staycationers : Florida had the most amount of staycation searches (70%)

: had the most amount of staycation searches (70%) Wanderers: West Virginia had the least amount of staycation searches (11%)

had the least amount of staycation searches (11%) Ready to Travel : Louisiana saw the biggest increase in searches (38%) from pre-COVID to present

: saw the biggest increase in searches (38%) from pre-COVID to present Reluctant to Travel: Maryland had the biggest decrease in searches (-15%) from pre-COVID to present

had the biggest decrease in searches (-15%) from pre-COVID to present Deal Hunters : Mississippi had the biggest increase of vacation package searches (54%) pre-COVID to present

: had the biggest increase of vacation package searches (54%) pre-COVID to present A La Carte Travelers : Maine had the biggest decrease of vacation package searches (-30%) pre-COVID to present

: had the biggest decrease of vacation package searches (-30%) pre-COVID to present Early Birds : Montana had the most amount of early take off flight searches (3%)

: had the most amount of early take off flight searches (3%) Most Likely to Sleep In : Ohio had the least amount of early take off flight searches (.3%)

: had the least amount of early take off flight searches (.3%) Procrastinators : Nevada had the most last minute searches (36%)

: had the most last minute searches (36%) Planners : Vermont had the least last minute searches (23%)

: had the least last minute searches (23%) Workaholics : New York had the highest number of signups for KAYAK for Business (9%)

: had the highest number of signups for (9%) Vacation Seekers : South Dakota had the lowest number of signups for KAYAK for Business (.09%)

: had the lowest number of signups for KAYAK for Business (.09%) Bougiest : Rhode Island had the most amount of business class and first class searches (4%)

: had the most amount of business class and first class searches (4%) Most Frugal : Nebraska had the least amount of business class and first class searches (1%)

: had the least amount of business class and first class searches (1%) Searchin' 9 to 5 : Washington, D.C. had the most amount of searches during work hours (54%)

: had the most amount of searches during work hours (54%) After Hour Searchers: Oregon had the least amount of searches during work hours (44%)

"Americans haven't stopped traveling, they're just traveling differently these days and we wanted to highlight that in a fun way," said Matt Clarke, KAYAK's VP of North America Marketing. "Whether you're flying, driving, searching for a packaged deal or simply in need of a change of scenery, KAYAK has all of your options in one place to help travelers find what best suits their needs for a great price."

In addition to this year's "State Travel Superlatives", KAYAK also analyzed millions of verified guest reviews from 2020 to now, for its annual Travel Awards recognizing the best hotels, airlines and car rental companies of 2021 so when you're ready to travel, you can plan your trip confidently.

KAYAK's annual Travel Awards highlight the ways in which our partners are going above and beyond for travelers, according to reviews from the travelers themselves. All award recipients have not only met KAYAK's standards of excellence, but enjoy highly favorable reviews and ratings. To qualify, we looked at more than a full year of reviews left or accumulated on KAYAK.

For more information on KAYAK's Travel Awards and the full list of winners head to www.kayak.com/travelawards .

