From The Brand That Does Baby Luxury Best, Nuna Unveils Its Exclusive Wardrobe Collection

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna, a globally-recognized leader in premium baby gear innovation, is thrilled to unveil Nuna Wardrobe—an exclusive line of elevated closet essentials and heirloom-worthy giftables crafted from the finest Mongolian Cashmere and buttery-soft Supima® cotton .

Nuna Wardrobe reflects the same meticulous care and forward-thinking approach that sets its baby gear apart, blending modern minimalism with intentional comfort, and features the clever design of a magnetic closure system.

Nuna Wardrobe

"Wardrobe by Nuna is our way of honoring childhood and parenthood moments and pushing the boundaries by delivering a line of refined staples that last through all the milestones," said Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer. "For us, pushing boundaries isn't about doing more, it's about doing better with purpose and precision."

Nuna Wardrobe's signature palette, which was curated to be both modern and timeless, combines earth tones and polished hues into everyday luxuries designed for the pace of now.

Nuna Wardrobe Product Lineup Includes:

Cashmere Coat: Classic staple woven from Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere and featuring MagneTech quiet close™ closure. Available in matching Children's and bump-friendly Mother's styles for the sweetest mommy-and-me twinning.

Two-Piece Sweater Set: Everyday go-to in Mongolian Baby Cashmere or Supima® cotton and featuring a MagneTech quiet close™ neckline. Available in matching Children's and Mother's styles for cozy mommy-and-me moments.

Onesie: Childhood must-have with classic crew or collared neckline in Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere or Supima® cotton and featuring a MagneTech quiet close™ neckline.

Asym sweater: Classic sweater silhouette with a modern MagneTech quiet close™ asymmetrical closure in Mongolian Baby Cashmere or Supima® cotton.

Sweater vest: Lovely for layering essential crafted in Mongolian Baby Cashmere or Supima® cotton and featuring a MagneTech quiet close™ closure.

Blanket: Luxuriously crafted from cloud-like Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere or Supima® cotton and available in two versatile sizes to create a perfectly giftable keepsake.

Accessories: Classic knit cap and socks in newborn to 4T sizing for the ultimate everyday luxury in Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere or Supima® cotton.

With decades of experience in apparel design at work, each piece in the Nuna Wardrobe lineup was crafted to ensure optimal drape, superior fit, and exceptional comfort. Nuna carefully selected ethically sourced Mongolian Cashmere and Supima® cotton fabrics, and precise construction techniques were applied, with every detail meticulously considered to provide an unparalleled wearing experience. In addition, all cotton styles are machine washable and select cashmere styles offer the same convenience.

"As a brand that people have come to rely on and trust, we've created a clothing line founded on the same values of quality, durability, and simplicity," said Whitney Grant, Director of Apparel. "Nuna Wardrobe is the pinnacle of soft-to-touch comfort and timeless design, and the effortless utility of magnetic closures makes the experience of dressing just as easy as wearing."

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, in-home, on you, and wardrobe categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. To learn more, visit: nunababy.com/usa/wardrobe

SOURCE Nuna Baby