Nuna Elevates Everyday Parenting With Its New Lightweight PIPA™ urbn Flex Car Seat and Stroller System

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna , a globally recognized leader in premium baby gear innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its newest car seat + stroller all-in-one travel system: the PIPA™ urbn flex system .

The Nuna PIPA™ urbn flex system

The Nuna PIPA™ urbn flex system stands apart as a smart all-in-one solution, combining a base-free infant car seat with an ultra-light 11.3 lb. carbon-fiber reinforced aluminum stroller frame, both designed to work seamlessly together. It transitions effortlessly from car to stroller and is customizable when paired with an add-on stroller seat accessory that grows with baby up to 50 lbs., delivering unmatched flexibility, modern design, and long-term functionality.

"The PIPA™ urbn flex system was created to simplify the way parents move through their day," said Sarah Keebler, Director of Product. "From the base-free infant car seat to the ultra-lightweight frame, every detail was designed to make daily routines easier, intuitive, and more secure—without ever compromising Nuna's elevated aesthetic and performance."

Below are some of the premium features that showcase how the PIPA™ urbn flex system is designed to elevate the art of getting there.

Key Features & Benefits

Use & Compatibility

Frame is ultra-lightweight at only 11.3 lbs and easy to tote with carry strap

Frame folds with the car seat ring adapter attached and stands on its own when folded

Compatible with the SWIV ™ & TRIV ™ series bassinet, any PIPA ™ series car seat, and the Flex system seat

& TRIV series bassinet, any PIPA series car seat, and the Flex system seat Car seat installs with ease using pipaFIX ™ or vehicle seat belt—no base or dirty wheels

or vehicle seat belt—no base or dirty wheels 2-second steel-reinforced pipaFIX ™ rigid latch installation makes set up swift, simple, and above all—safe (refer to instructions for any final adjustments)

rigid latch installation makes set up swift, simple, and above all—safe (refer to instructions for any final adjustments) European belt path on car seat for vehicle belt installations

Car seat is FAA certified for aircraft use

Comfort & Performance

All-wheel suspension and durable, never-flat tires that handle any terrain

Infant head support and body inserts feature environmentally friendly Merino wool and TENCEL™ branded lyocell fiber blend that is soft and naturally moisture-wicking (TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG)

Premium Details

Large basket with tracking device pocket for peace of mind

Height-adjustable 3-position pivoting handle for comfortable strolling no matter your height

Carbon-fiber reinforced aluminum frame offers strength and durability with a lightweight profile

Signature Sky drape™ on car seat pulls down smoothly and attaches quietly with magnets

Car seat is ultralight for on-the-go at just 7 lbs. (weight excludes canopy and infant insert)

Integrated magnetic buckle holders help keep straps out of the way

Machine washable seat fabrics and inserts

From fabric to foam and beyond, each element of the car seat is smartly sourced to be both flame resistant and contain no added fire-retardant chemicals

Set of included car seat latch guides make the lower anchor bars in your vehicle more visible and accessible for easier installs

For existing PIPA™ car seat owners, the flex system stroller frame with adapter and the flex system cup holder are also available separately, offering parents the freedom to create their own go-anywhere setup. Nuna's all-in-one PIPA™ urbn flex system is available now in select retailers and on its website at http://www.nunababy.com .

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty strike the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions, which span across car seat, stroller, in-home, on you, and wardrobe categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life.

