From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary ship is coming to Port Tampa Bay, as Celebrity Cruises unveils a brand new homeport, expanding the brand's global vacation offerings with the redeployment of Celebrity Constellation. The newly "revolutionized" ship will offer guests more island time than ever before, with three unique alternating 10- and 11-night roundtrip sailings for the winter 2020 season.

"Our guests and travel advisors have been asking us to return to Tampa since our last call there in 2007," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "While 'Celebrity Cruises' fleet is undergoing a massive modernization with THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION, the beautiful City of Tampa is also experiencing quite a renaissance. How fitting for our evolving brand to return to an evolving city with a completely 'revolutionized' ship?'"

Recent construction and development in Tampa Bay aims to create a truly dynamic, urban lifestyle for workers, residents and visitors alike. The city's downtown waterfront is currently being transformed through the $3 billion Water Street project. The 50-acre district will feature retail, offices, homes, hotels, culture and education. Transformation of Tampa's urban core was enhanced by the completion of the Tampa Riverwalk, an area now seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments. In addition, historic Ybor's City's revitalization further adds to Tampa's uniqueness as a robust and desirable world-class destination.

"We are very excited to welcome Celebrity Cruises to the Tampa Bay market. In 2020 Celebrity Cruises will offer a variety of itineraries from Tampa that will include stops at exotic locations in southern and eastern Caribbean. The addition of this premium brand to the explosive growth that Tampa Bay is experiencing will add an extraordinary adventure to the many choices vacationers have in Tampa Bay," said Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson.

Following a leisurely 14-night Transatlantic crossing out of Barcelona, Celebrity Constellation will begin offering guests three unique itineraries, including a 10-night Eastern Caribbean escape, calling San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Samana, Dominican Republic; an 11-night Southern Caribbean trek with visits to Key West, Florida; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman; as well as a brand new 11-night "Touch Canal" itinerary, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; the Panama Canal; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Celebrity Constellation is currently scheduled to undergo its "revolutionary" modernization in May 2020 as part of THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION, Celebrity's $500 million investment in ship-wide upgrades and breathtaking reimagined spaces, taking the brand's fleet to the Edge.

Guests will be able to begin booking cruises on board Celebrity Constellation out of Port Tampa Bay beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. For more details on Celebrity Constellation's redeployment and the exciting new sailings being offered, visit www.celebritycruises.com/ports/tampa. To learn more about the unique offerings exclusive to the Tampa Bay region and the surrounding area, visit www.visittampabay.com or visit www.visitstpeteclearwater.com.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL).

Media can stay up-to-date by visiting www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com. For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call a travel advisor.

About Port Tampa Bay:

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port and the largest economic engine in west central Florida, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $17 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to serving as a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center. The Tampa Bay/Orlando region is at the center of the fastest growing part of the state, home to half of Florida's population with just over 21 million people. For more information, visit www.portTB.com.

