THE SUITE LIFE: CELEBRITY CRUISES ELEVATES 'THE RETREAT' EXPERIENCE

With enhanced offerings and new personalized amenities, The Retreat delivers the most elevated experience at sea

MIAMI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises® takes the suite life to new heights with new premium and personalized enhancements for The Retreat, providing the most elevated experience at sea. Offering more perks and amenities than ever before, The Retreat isn't just a suite. It's the most elevated experience at sea, period.

"At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most."

Ensuring guests don't have to lift a finger while on vacation, all suites at The Retreat come with a dedicated butler, who is now just a message away with Butler Chat, allowing for faster and easier one-on-one communication from anywhere on board or onshore. A dedicated shore excursions expert, The Retreat Destination Experience Specialist, is now available for guests of The Retreat to make the most of their time on shore, from planning destination-related activities, to ensuring smooth transfers when discovering Celebrity's most sought-after ports of call. Additionally, guests can relax prior to excursions from the comfort of The Retreat Lounge and will enjoy suite-to-car butler escorts for Private Journeys excursions.

Culinary enhancements have been added to the offerings at Luminae, the exclusive suites-only restaurant, including new Daniel Boulud Signature dishes and a new rotating dinner and dessert menu. In-suite, guests can enjoy personalized daily delights, selected from the in-suite dining menu, as well as a complimentary stocked minibar.

To ensure they always have the best view in house, guests of The Retreat will enjoy reserved seating in The Theatre. Plus, guests staying in Royal Suites and above will always look their best thanks to complimentary laundry service including unlimited pressing.

In addition to the new offerings, guests of The Retreat will enjoy:

Breakfast, lunch and dinner from the comfort of their suite, selected from the in-suite dining menu, available daily.

Award-Winning Wine Portfolio of red, white, and bubbly wines representing vineyards from around the world served complimentary in The Retreat Lounge, Luminae and in-suite.

Express Priority Luggage Drop Off and Delivery on embarkation.

Guests staying in Royal Suites and above will also have access to: Complimentary Extend Your Stay providing the flexibility of staying onboard longer on disembarkation day in selected ports**. Guests can conveniently store their luggage, access public areas, use Wi-Fi and drink packages, enjoy lunch, and relax before their departure. Complimentary SEA Thermal Suite access on Edge Series ships and the Persian Garden on Millennium and Solstice Series ships. Complimentary Unlimited Specialty Dining, including lunch and dinner. Ability to customize their in-suite minibar experience before sailing. Two complimentary bottles of wine or spirits throughout their sailing. Exclusive complimentary sleepwear.



Boasting expansive views and stunning designs, The Retreat offers guests the chance to unwind in their individual suite, on an exclusive sundeck or in a private lounge, all designed to make them feel like they have the ship to themselves. This exclusive experience begins even prior to guests stepping foot on board with the pre-cruise concierge, priority check-in and departure, and priority port tendering at available ports of call.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804.

*The Retreat Sundeck available on Edge Series and Revolutionized ships. Currently not available on Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Constellation, or, Celebrity Infinity.

**Extend Your Stay is available in Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Venice (Ravenna), Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and; Southampton, England.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones -- guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises