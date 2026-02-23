FROM THE GROUND UP: BIRKENSTOCK EMPHASIZES ITS EXPERTISE IN CLOSED SHOES WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK reinforces its presence in the closed shoe category with the introduction of the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW—a contemporary Moc Toe silhouette based on the functional design of the popular HIGHWOOD boot. The launch is supported by a campaign conceptually aligning with BIRKENSTOCK's promise of empowering everyone to walk as nature intended, deeply rooted in the brand DNA.

The distinctive and unique technology of the original BIRKENSTOCK footbed, patented a century ago, has made the brand globally renowned and sets it apart in the footwear industry. To further build the rich product archive beyond sandals, BIRKENSTOCK continues to apply its orthopedic expertise in the world of closed shoes. This move not only emphasizes the functional and gender-neutral aspects of the brand but also reflects its engagement for greater diversity within its collection.

A REFLECTION OF PURPOSE AND VALUES

In line with BIRKENSTOCK's purpose, the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW features the DEEP BLUE FOOTBED, which is engineered with four layers to ensure even weight distribution, reduce pressure, stabilize the foot, and support its natural rolling motion. A breathable microfiber lining provides optimal air circulation.

While functionality has always been a defining element of BIRKENSTOCK's design, the contemporary look—drawn from the craftsmanship of the moccasin and highlighted by visible stitching details—equally contributes to the urban appeal of the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW. Made from high-quality suede or grained leather, this new moc toe is created to develop a unique patina over time. With its well-balanced and sophisticated silhouette, it seamlessly adapts to various styles and occasions, making it a reliable companion year-round. The grip-enhanced bold outsole reinforces this philosophy: flexible and durable, designed for solid traction on a variety of surfaces.

For summer 2026, the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW in suede comes in four seasonal shades—Carafe, Gray Taupe, New Navy, and Pink Clay. The grained leather version will be available in classic Chocolate and Black.

FROM THE GROUND UP

The SS26 campaign "From the Ground Up" tells the story of the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW as a synonym of progress grounded in clear values. Brought to life through intimate portraits of two individuals who have built their lives from the ground up, defining their rhythm, style, and personality on their own terms. Through their lens, the HIGHWOOD MOC LACE LOW becomes more than just a shoe—it is the foundation for movement, both literally and symbolically. Dedicated to craftsmanship and driven by purpose, it evolves into a reliable companion in the pace of modern life. Its design endures well beyond the season—a consistent presence in an ever-changing world.

SHOEMAKING TRADITION SINCE 1774

The BIRKENSTOCK shoemaking legacy dates back to 1774 and is rooted in closed shoes and deep orthopedic knowledge. A journey that began with Johannes Birkenstock, a master shoemaker in 18th-century Germany. Around 1900, Konrad Birkenstock revolutionized the trade by developing his anatomically shaped wooden last, along with orthopedic insoles tailored to individual foot needs of each wearer, of which two versions were already called "Fußbett" (footbed). His son Carl Birkenstock continued this pioneering work and introduced the "Ideal Shoe" with a first attempt to patent it in 1936—a concept which was embraced by medical professionals but never made it into mass production. It was Karl Birkenstock who, in 1963, launched the first sandal with a built-in footbed produced on an industrial scale—the now-iconic MADRID, marking a major shift in the brand's history away from closed shoes. His passion lay in perfecting the anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed, which supports the foot in its natural position and balance, mimicking the sensation of walking on soft, uneven surfaces such as moss, sand, or clay. The human foot—a biomechanical marvel made up of 28 bones, 33 joints, 20 muscles, and 114 ligaments—is far from flat. The BIRKENSTOCK footbed embraces this complexity—offering natural support for feet that, in today's world, mostly walk on hard, unyielding surfaces.

Colors: Carafe, Gray Taupe, New Navy, Pink Clay, Black, Chocolate

Material: Suede + Grained Leather

Sizes: 36-46

Price: tba by region

Available at Birkenstock, Birkenstock.com and select retail partners.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose—maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, China, India and Australia.

