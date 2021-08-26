From the recording booth of John McEnroe:

Why? Well, ever since I got my start on Never Have I Ever , I asked myself "why stop at one hit show?" So I've decided I'm going for it – and I have a Squarespace website to prove it. After all, you haven't really made it unless it's on the internet. And just like with anything else I've ever done, I didn't just make a site. I made a John McEnroe kind of website: johnmcenroe.squarespace.com . It really is one of the greatest things on the web. Just look at it. You can see my work, watch my auditions, book voice appointments and buy all kinds of incredible swag. You can even watch a documentary I made about the whole thing.

And look, if I can start my next chapter, you can too. Not convinced? Just take a look at some of these glowing reviews:

"We jumped at the opportunity to help John build his brand online and launch his career as a VO artist – last I checked he was completely booked through 2023."

– Kinjil Mathur, CMO of Squarespace

"John's been asking to narrate other Netflix shows for months now. I keep asking myself, how did he get a hold of my personal email address? But I have to say, his Bridgerton audition is pretty great."

– Bozoma Saint John, CMO of Netflix

"John really captured the essence of Daisy's and helped us get the word out about our mops. With John's talents in our corner we'll never become mopsolete."

– Daisy Chirillo, owner of Daisy's Mop Shop

"I get so many calls from people asking me why the heck John McEnroe is the voice of my answering machine… which is funny because instead of answering them I let it go to voicemail again so they can have a second listen. It's great."

– Amy, voicemail customer

Don't you just love the sound of happy customers in the morning? I know I do. And already, I can't wait for my next gig.

If that hasn't sold you on my talents yet check out my reel at johnmcenroe.squarespace.com.

John McEnroe

Voice Artist

1-833-4MCENVO

About John McEnroe

John McEnroe is a pop culture icon and a tennis legend. Ranked No. 1 on the all-time ATP Tour tournament win list with 155 combined singles and doubles titles, John marveled the tennis world as a player of considerable skill and finesse. However, it's John's fiery competitive spirit that truly makes him one of the most memorable sports icons of all time. John began his professional career in 1978 and quickly became ranked number one in both singles and doubles. He won 77 career singles titles, including seven Grand Slams, and was ranked No. 1 in the world for four consecutive years (1981-1984). In 1999, John was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. An Emmy-nominated sports analyst working at all four Grand Slam tournaments across ESPN, NBC, Eurosport, BBC and Channel 9 Australia, he has firmly established himself as the voice of tennis. John founded the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to help educate and support under-resourced NYC-area kids through his John McEnroe Tennis Academy at Sportime, Randall's Island. A former father of the year, John and his wife, rockstar Patty Smyth, have six children and currently reside in Manhattan.

