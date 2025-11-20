FROM THE SIPS TO THE 'FITS, SMIRNOFF IGNITES THE NEXT GENERATION OF NFL FANDOM WITH A NEW CHAPTER OF "WE DO GAME DAYS"

"As NFL fandom continues to evolve and new generations redefine what game days look like, Smirnoff is building on that energy with a fresh take on how We Do Game Days," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader, Smirnoff Vodka. "We've always been a brand that stands for connection and good times, and we're bringing that same spirit to how today's fans enjoy all things surrounding the game."

To kick things off, the World's No. 1 Vodka is launching a limited-edition, Smirnoff-commissioned merchandise giveaway* — headlined by trailblazing creative and official licensed NFL designer Aleali May, alongside designers Gavin Mathieu and Kayla Jones, who will bring bold, gameday flair through their Smirnoff collaborations.

Ahead of the early December launch, fans (21+) can sign up for alerts of when these head-turning pieces commissioned by Smirnoff from trendsetting designers will drop by visiting HERE :*

Early Dec.: Kayla Jones – a WAG, founder and designer of Women With Ballz creates a bold, boundary-pushing purse that's part football, part handbag.

– a WAG, founder and designer of creates a bold, boundary-pushing purse that's part football, part handbag. Jan. 12: Gavin Mathieu – founder, creative director, and designer of Supervsn joins the roster with a football-inspired hoodie like no other.

– founder, creative director, and designer of joins the roster with a football-inspired hoodie like no other. Jan. 21: Aleali May – renowned designer and creative director, caps off the capsule with two pieces commissioned by Smirnoff: a sleek long sleeve top and a one-of-one custom varsity gameday jacket. Together, they deliver an effortless, evocative look for fans that fuses May's signature fashion sensibility with gameday energy.

But that's not all, because Smirnoff is offering one lucky fan (21+) the chance to score the ultimate gameday win: a trip to San Francisco during Super Bowl LX weekend and Aleali May's one-of-one gameday jacket.*

"What excites me the most about this collaboration with Smirnoff is that it takes that incredible gameday energy and transforms it into something tangible for fans to express themselves and their love for the sport," May shared. "As an NFL fan myself, I've designed this jacket to channel that collective energy, and I can't wait to see it go home with one lucky fan." Beyond fashion, Smirnoff is unveiling a lineup of partnerships and talent collaborations, offering fans access to the moments they care about most:

Team Whistle: The WAGs are front and center this season. Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk are bringing fans inside their pre-kickoff rituals, from "throwing fits" to mixing up their favorite Smirnoff cocktails in the new digital series Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up. Preview a clip from the all-new episode dropping later today HERE , following the success of the first installment HERE .





The WAGs are front and center this season. and are bringing fans inside their pre-kickoff rituals, from "throwing fits" to mixing up their favorite Smirnoff cocktails in the new digital series Preview a clip from the all-new episode dropping later today , following the success of the first installment . NFL Partner Teams: With its roster of ten partner NFL teams, including the recently added Buffalo Bills, Smirnoff will celebrate fandom across the league for the fifth consecutive year.

"Teaming up with Smirnoff to bring fans behind the scenes of game day has been so fun," said Kittle. "We're talking hot takes, must-see fits, and moments fans don't get anywhere else, so don't miss it."

"We Do Game Days has always been about one thing – the fans," added Davis. "Smirnoff and I go way back, and I'm excited to be helping them remix the game I love for this next generation of fans."

Smirnoff's award-winning No. 21 vodka is scoring big with cocktails mixed perfectly for gamedays. Fans 21+ can head HERE for gameday cocktails recommendations that match their vibes and their teams.

Follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on X (formerly, Twitter) to stay in on the action. And whether you're serving up delicious cocktails for tailgates or winning plays with the ultimate watch party, please remember to always drink Smirnoff responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL U.S. RESIDENT, 21 OR OLDER. Sweepstakes starts 12/8/2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 1/23/2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Winner of Super Bowl LX® game trip prize will be selected in random drawing from all eligible entries received during Sweepstakes. For each of the (3) merchandise prizes, Sponsor has pre-selected a prize award date during Sweepstakes; and, for each merchandise prize, eligible entries received between 12:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. ET on such date will be included in the corresponding random drawing. Trip prize conditioned on winner's availability to travel to Super Bowl LX® game on 2/8/2026 and winner's guest being 21 years or older; unspecified expenses are trip winner's sole responsibility. Alcohol is not part of any prize. See Official Rules for full details, including full prize restrictions and odds of winning. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. The National Football League has not offered or sponsored the Sweepstakes in any way.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice, known for flavors since 1999.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Sydney Farrar

Diageo

[email protected]

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff