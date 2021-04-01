From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Another Foreign Bank Agrees to Provide Incriminating Information About U.S. FBAR Violators to DOJ

Court records reveal that RAHN+BODMER CO., a financial institution headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland admitted to actively assisting Americans maintain secret foreign bank accounts that should have been reported on an annual basis as a part of the FBAR regime. Additionally, the bank admitted to helping Americans file false U.S. federal income tax returns omitting critical aspects of their foreign bank account ownership.

If you have a foreign bank account and have failed to disclose its existence and report related taxable offshore income, financial institutions like the defendant in the case above that have entered into deferred prosecution agreements will make it nearly impossible to avoid eventually being caught. Even in the absence of a deferred prosecution agreement the mere exitance of FACTA will eventually create similar risk. This means that banks around the world who enter FACTA or deferred prosecution agreements with the Justice Department have agreed to provide incriminating information about their U.S. customers. The good news is that there are still methods to come into compliance while virtually eliminating the risk of prosecution for offshore criminal tax evasion or foreign information reporting.

