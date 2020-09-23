From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing -When might you want to sue the IRS in Federal Tax Court?

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the IRS conducts hundreds of thousands of audits, looking into the accuracy of the returns of U.S. citizens from all walks of life and income levels across the country. The audit process rarely ends with the taxpayer being cleared and no changes are made to the return. Auditors ordinarily will find some mistakes or errors. What happens next will depend on the type of errors, how major their implications were for your tax calculations, and whether your actions were willful or non-willful. If you are unsatisfied with the results of your audit, you can file an appeal of the IRS tax assessment / tax bill with the IRS. If your appeal is not granted, you can then take your case to Tax Court.

You may represent yourself before the Tax Court, the legal term for which is "pro se." However, it is never a wise idea to represent yourself in any tax matter, even if you are an attorney yourself. It is always best to engage an experienced tax attorney like those at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, all of whom are licensed to practice before the Tax Court, who can look at your situation from an outside perspective and use our years of representing clients before the Tax Court to make the best plan for success in your case. Although non-attorneys like CPAs can also become licensed to represent you before the Tax Court, they will not ordinarily be as skilled in legal representation as an actual licensed attorney.

Our Tax Litigation Lawyers & Supporting staff of CPAs have years of experience representing our clients in various civil and criminal proceedings before the IRS, audits, appeals and with Chief Counsels' Office and before the Tax Court, and we can bring your case to the best possible resolution, whether that be through a settlement negotiation or an actual tax trial. If we do not believe you will substantially benefit by litigating with the IRS, we will not recommend it.

