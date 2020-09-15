From the Toy Charts to the Top of the Music World!

In preparation for this special event, pre-sale at global retailers begins today for the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ REMIX products and a new music album that drops online and at retail on September 25! Fans can visit www.lolsurprise.com beginning today to find free downloadable party activities and the new REMIX dance tutorial!

"This is no ordinary toy launch. L.O.L. Surprise! is a triple threat – for the first time we are launching together an innovative product line that is unlike anything at retail, an original music album that the team developed and the world's biggest viewing party," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Inc. "L.O.L. Surprise! is the No. 1 fashion doll because we don't settle for traditional. We create cultural tsunamis -- moments and movements that get fans excited and that break through 'the ordinary'."

The L.O.L. Surprise!™ REMIX Live viewing party will be hosted by Tahani Anderson and is a one-of-a-kind music and dance show. Renowned choreographer, Marvin Brown, orchestrated the dances and state of the art digital scenery, which will be presented in a 360-degree virtual reality experience.

In true L.O.L. Surprise!™ fashion, we will showcase the ultimate REMIX unboxing which will debut the exciting new product line, including a boombox and record player packaging that really plays music! A full list of L.O.L. Surprise!™ REMIX products and images are available here .

For the first time ever, L.O.L. Surprise!™ is releasing a full album of original music! 'REMIX' is available to pre-order today and includes all new songs, bringing together 5 genres -- Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, Country, Rock – so there's something for all B.B.s to enjoy! The album will be available on CD, streaming and download across all platforms and partners on September 25 with the lead single 'Crew Remix' already available to listen to right now!

For more information about L.O.L. Surprise!™, please visit www.lolsurprise.com . Follow us on @lolsurprise and don't forget to #collectlol.

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT

Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing consumer entertainment products company the past five years, creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise™, Little Tikes®, Num Noms™, Poopsie Slime Surprise™, Bratz®, Rainbow High™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born Surprise™, Secret Crush™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

