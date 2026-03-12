From Trade to Spend: Wirex Powers the EVEDEX Card -- Bringing Real-World Spending to a Next-Generation Hybrid Exchange

Wirex BaaS delivers non-custodial card issuance, IBAN banking rails, and real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion — enabling EVEDEX traders to spend their earnings at 80+ million merchants worldwide

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced it is powering the launch of the EVEDEX Card — a non-custodial debit card that gives traders on the EVEDEX hybrid exchange the ability to spend their crypto holdings anywhere in the world, instantly and without giving up self-custody.

Wirex BaaS delivers non-custodial card issuance, IBAN banking rails, and real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion — enabling EVEDEX traders to spend their earnings at 80+ million merchants worldwide.

EVEDEX is a next-generation hybrid cryptocurrency exchange built on a proprietary Arbitrum Layer 3 infrastructure, combining the speed and liquidity of a centralised exchange with the transparency, security, and self-custody principles of a DEX. With features including perpetual futures trading with up to 100x leverage, spot trading, P2P transactions, copy trading, AI-powered tools, and a built-in education centre, EVEDEX is rapidly building towards becoming a fully-fledged decentralised financial ecosystem for traders worldwide.

Until now, one piece was missing: the ability to turn trading profits and crypto holdings into real-world spending power — instantly, without bridging to a separate platform or compromising asset control. The EVEDEX Card, powered by Wirex BaaS, closes that gap.

Wirex BaaS: One Integration, Complete Infrastructure

Through a single API integration, EVEDEX gains access to Wirex's complete BaaS stack:

Non-Custodial Card Issuance — Virtual and physical debit cards enabling EVEDEX users to spend directly from their crypto balances, with Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. Users retain full control of their assets throughout.

— Virtual and physical debit cards enabling EVEDEX users to spend directly from their balances, with Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. Users retain full control of their assets throughout. Real-Time Crypto -to-Fiat Conversion — Instant conversion at the point of sale across all supported assets, with zero prefunding requirements. Traders can move from a closed position to a card payment in seconds.

— Instant conversion at the point of sale across all supported assets, with zero prefunding requirements. Traders can move from a closed position to a card payment in seconds. EUR & USD IBAN Accounts — Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, enabling fiat on/off-ramping across 30+ countries.

— Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, enabling fiat on/off-ramping across 30+ countries. Unified Balance Management — A streamlined experience that brings together trading balances, stablecoin holdings, and fiat in one place, directly accessible via card.

— A streamlined experience that brings together trading balances, holdings, and fiat in one place, directly accessible via card. DeFi Yield with Enterprise Controls — Integrated yield opportunities on idle balances with full compliance and risk management built in.

By partnering with Wirex BaaS, EVEDEX avoids the complexity of building payment infrastructure from scratch — no separate card issuers, banking partners, or compliance frameworks to navigate. The result: a globally accepted debit card for EVEDEX traders, live in weeks rather than months, with users maintaining self-custody throughout.

"Our BaaS platform exists so that builders like EVEDEX can focus on creating exceptional trading products instead of getting bogged down in payment infrastructure," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "EVEDEX has built something genuinely impressive — a hybrid exchange that gives traders the best of both CEX and DEX worlds. With Wirex BaaS, they now have the final piece: a card that lets their users spend what they've earned, anywhere in the world, without ever losing custody of their assets. That's what full-stack BaaS makes possible."

"EVEDEX was built on one belief: that traders deserve full control — over their funds, their positions, and their financial lives," said Vlad Komissarov, CEO of EVEDEX. "The EVEDEX Card powered by Wirex BaaS is the natural extension of that philosophy. Our users can now trade on one of the most powerful hybrid exchanges in the market and spend their earnings in the real world, instantly, without ever surrendering custody. This is what a complete decentralised financial ecosystem looks like."

The EVEDEX Card is accepted at over 80 million merchants across 130 countries, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support for contactless payments. The card will be available to EVEDEX users globally. Users can pre-order the EVEDEX Card at: https://exchange.evedex.com/debit-cards

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About EVEDEX

EVEDEX is a next-generation hybrid cryptocurrency exchange and decentralised financial ecosystem, built on a proprietary Arbitrum Layer 3 infrastructure and secured by Ethereum. Combining the performance of a centralised exchange with the security and self-custody of a DEX, EVEDEX offers spot trading, perpetual futures with up to 100x leverage, P2P transactions, copy trading, AI-powered trading tools, a gamified rewards system, and an integrated education centre. With an off-chain order book and on-chain settlement, EVEDEX processes up to 10,000 orders per second while ensuring full transparency and user asset control at all times. Visit https://evedex.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932549/Wirex_BaaS_EVEDEX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5833554/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex