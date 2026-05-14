From Transformation to Triumph: Monterey County Bank Hits Proﬁtability Milestone

MONTEREY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey County Bank (MCB) today announced a major milestone in its post-acquisition transformation, reporting its first profitable quarter since being acquired in August 2024. In just 19 months, the Bank has rebuilt its financial foundation, modernized its technology platform, resolved many legacy regulatory issues, and reaffirmed its deep commitment to the Monterey County community.

"We remain focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering long-term value," said Bill Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monterey County Bank. "These achievements reflect the dedication of our team and the trust our customers and community continue to place in us."

Financial Highlights:

Total Assets increased 54% from second quarter of 2024 of $194 million to ending the 2026 ﬁrst-quarter at $298 million. Deposits increased 33% from $165 million to $219 million as well as doubling in loans from $69 million in second quarter 2024 to $149 million in ﬁrst quarter of 2026.

A huge goal for Monterey County Bank's has been improving and implementing technology upgrades, regulatory milestones along with community engagement and new brand identity.

Technology Modernization:

MCB has made significant investments to build a modern, customer-focused digital bank. Technology enhancements include:

A fully refreshed website

Integrated online and mobile banking platforms

Mobile deposits

Online wires

Launch of Zelle® for person-to-person payments

for person-to-person payments Expanded digital tools to improve speed, convenience, and security for customers

These upgrades have improved efficiency and enhanced the overall customer experience while positioning the Bank for scalable growth.

Regulatory Progress:

Key regulatory matters that predated the acquisition have been substantially corrected. Monterey County Bank has strengthened governance, improved risk management, and enhanced capital and compliance functions.

"Our Board and leadership team—composed of seasoned banking professionals—have embedded a culture of compliance and prudent risk-taking," Wilson added. "We have rebuilt confidence with regulators and established a strong foundation for safe, sustainable growth."

Community Engagement:

Founded in 1977, Monterey County Bank remains deeply ingrained in the community it serves. MCB has renewed its focus on community banking by:

Increasing support for local nonprofits and small businesses

Participating in volunteer activities at schools, food banks, and civic organizations

Partnering with local Chambers of Commerce, Rotary clubs, and economic development groups

Supporting financial literacy and community-focused initiatives

These efforts reinforce MCB's mission to be truly embedded in the community while contributing to Monterey County's long-term prosperity.

Brand Refresh:

As part of its transformation, Monterey County Bank introduced a refreshed brand identity in February 2026, marking the first major brand update in decades.

The new logo features a clean, contemporary design inspired by Monterey County's coastal and agricultural heritage. Its color palette reflects growth, stability, and the Bank's strong local roots—honoring nearly 50 years of community banking while signaling a forward-looking future.

Monterey County Bank's post-acquisition is a true transformation to triumph story. Diligently working on their ﬁnancial fundamentals, investing in technology and innovation, to continued community engagement and customer support is reﬂected in our success positioning us to pursue new opportunities and sustainable expansion in the years to come.

About Monterey County Bank

Founded in 1977, Monterey County Bank is a full-service relationship-focused community bank dedicated to serving local businesses and non-proﬁt organizations throughout Monterey County. With a deep commitment to the community, Monterey County Bank offers a wide range of banking services, including personal and business banking, SBA loans, and commercial loans. For more information about Monterey County Bank, please visit www.montereycountybank.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Wilson, President & Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Monterey County Bank

831-649-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Monterey County Bank