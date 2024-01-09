From Vision to Reality: AVL Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate Future-Driven Mobility at CES

AVL, one of the world's leading mobility technology companies, is living the theme of "Future Driven Mobility: From Vision to Reality" at CES 2024. Stationed in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, AVL is showcasing 75 years of experience in simulation, engineering and testing with tools and methodologies that reduce development time and cost. These solutions are helping make technological breakthroughs possible for entire mobility ecosystem from suppliers to OEMs and startups.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL is collaborating with major technology leader, Microsoft, to demonstrate the virtualization capabilities for vehicle software development. The software solution, called AVL DevOps Pilot, provides end-to-end orchestration of the development and operations pipeline including artifacts, simulation models, controller models, and test cases in a cloud-based platform. This paves the way for AVL's automotive development expertise using Microsoft Azure, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, and GitHub Copilot. This dramatically reduces the development time for software defined vehicles as well as automates the testing and validation process and ensures end-to-end traceability of the software development assets.

Jens Poggenburg, Executive Vice President AVL: "AVL combines its extensive expertise in the field of automotive development with Microsoft's innovative cloud and AI technology. Through this collaboration, we are creating a boost in digital transformation. The bundling of expertise allows us to further develop our engineering and toolchain offering at maximum speed. We are proud to combine our specific application experience with Microsoft's digitalization expertise."

Don Manvel, CEO and Chairman of AVL Americas: "Breakthroughs happen when partners bring their best solutions to the table. AVL is combining its extensive expertise in mobility technologies with Microsoft's innovative cloud and AI technology to create revolutionary solutions that accelerate the development of software defined vehicles to a new level."

Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft: "Microsoft is pleased to collaborate with AVL, using the open and configurable SDV Toolchain architecture and comprehensive cloud computing capabilities of Microsoft Azure services to help accelerate AVL's DevOps Pilot virtual cloud solution."

At CES booth #3767, AVL is also highlighting its collaboration with electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) expert Lilium Air Mobility, in addition to demonstrations of AVL's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), battery home storage system solutions, inverter testing, hydrogen solutions and involvement in the U.S. Department of Energy's EcoCAR EV Challenge.

About AVL

With more than 11,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL's offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2022, the company generated a turnover of 1.86 billion Euros, of which 11 % are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

