Global Mobility Technology Company AVL Recognized as Top Workplace 2024 by USA Today

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USA Today network has awarded AVL as a top workplace in the United States. The globally active mobility technology company for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors was recognized for its quality workplace culture.

Each year, the USA Today network, and its research partner, Energage, anonymously surveys employees from companies across the United States about benefits, amenities, salary, and job satisfaction. More than 70 percent of all employees working across AVL's affiliate in North America consistently expressed that the company empowers them to strengthen their technical skills and fosters a creative environment that spurs entrepreneurial thinking.

Additionally, AVL employees would highly recommend AVL as a place to work. AVL operates its North American office in Plymouth, Michigan, and technical centers in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Lake Forest, California. AVL helps strengthen the communities it serves by supporting local and national efforts to make STEM education accessible to students of all backgrounds. Throughout the year, AVL team members come together to support organizations including the SAE Foundation, Gleaners Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and Detroit Children's Fund.

Joyce Weishaar, Executive Director of Human Resources at AVL: "AVL is honored to be recognized by the USA Today network and thanks all team members for making this award possible. At AVL, we believe that our greatest asset is the people behind our technologies. Together, we are innovators, researchers, and technical leaders who are helping forge the future of mobility."

About AVL

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, marine, and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies, and development tools for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in their sustainable and digital transformation. The focus lies on the areas of electrification, software, AI and automation. In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to a greener and more efficient energy generation and supply.

Innovation is AVL's passion. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 2.05 billion Euros, of which 10 % are invested in R&D activities (preliminary IFRS key figures for financial year 2023).

