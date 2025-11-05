From Whitening to AI Diagnostics: Robert Hayman, the Visionary Behind Zoom! Whitening, Leads Dentistry's Next Global Breakthrough

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first FDA clearance for technology that measures internal mobility in teeth, Perimetrics CEO and Chairman Robert Hayman is once again leading dentistry into a new era with InnerView, a data-driven diagnostic system that could redefine the global standard of care.

Robert Hayman, CEO and Chairman of Perimetrics. A clinician uses InnerView to measure internal mobility — subtle changes generally linked to cracks and failing restorations — providing quantifiable data in seconds.

Hayman, best known for creating Zoom! Whitening and transforming Discus Dental from a $40,000 startup into a $200 million global powerhouse later acquired by Philips, is now applying the same disruptive vision to diagnostics. With more than $40 million in funding prior to FDA clearance, Hayman and his team are scaling operations and preparing for international expansion to meet anticipated global demand for this new category of AI-powered diagnostics.

InnerView, developed by Perimetrics, Inc., is the first FDA-cleared system that quantifies internal mobility, referring to microscopic movement within teeth and restorations generally associated with cracks, loosened restorations, or other early signs of structural instability within the tooth. The device's Quantitative Percussion Diagnostics (QPD) technology captures precise energy response data in real time, giving dentists measurable insight into the health of teeth and implants long before traditional methods can detect change.

"This is actively creating a new standard of care for dentistry across the globe," said Hayman. "As adoption grows, the data expands, the machine learning becomes exponentially stronger, and the possibilities for new use cases continue to explode. We truly are standing at the forefront of the biggest innovation in dentistry since the X-ray."

Dr. Cherilyn Sheets, Co-Founder of Perimetrics and Clinical Director, added, "InnerView gives clinicians the ability to measure what was once invisible. It transforms subjective feel into objective data, and that will reshape how dentistry diagnoses and manages structural health."

Hayman's career has consistently blended science, business, and branding - these luxury roots trace back to his father, who founded Giorgio Beverly Hills. From those beginnings to his leadership in global technologies, Hayman's ventures share one vision: challenge what is accepted as "good enough" and redefine what becomes the mark of excellence.

As the company scales production and global distribution, Hayman has, and is raising additional capital to accelerate commercial rollout and expand applications of InnerView's proprietary data engine across research, predictive analytics, and AI-assisted diagnostics.

To stay updated on this story or learn more about Hayman's latest venture, visit https://www.innerview.ai or contact [email protected].

About InnerView

InnerView® is a groundbreaking diagnostic system developed by Perimetrics, Inc., designed to measure internal mobility in teeth, subtle changes generally associated with cracks, loose restorations, or other early signs of structural instability.

Using proprietary Quantitative Percussion Diagnostics (QPD®) technology, InnerView captures real-time data to give clinicians measurable insight where traditional exams rely on visual or tactile cues. Backed by 30 clinical studies and 78 patents, InnerView is the first FDA-cleared system of its kind.

* InnerView quantifies Overall and Internal Mobility of teeth and implants. The device does not specifically diagnose or detect cracks or failing restorations.

