Perimetrics Appoints Todd Ames as Senior Vice President of Sales to Lead Commercial Expansion of InnerView, the First FDA-Cleared System for Measuring Internal Mobility

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimetrics, the dental technology company behind InnerView - the first and only FDA-cleared device that measures internal mobility, generally associated with cracks and loose restorations - today announced the appointment of Todd Ames as Senior Vice President of Sales. Ames will lead the company's commercial strategy and oversee international expansion following the FDA clearance of InnerView.

Ames brings more than 25 years of experience scaling sales organizations across SaaS, digital manufacturing, and healthcare technology. His background includes building go-to-market teams, launching commercial operations for high-growth companies, and leading complex B2B technology adoption across clinical environments.

"With the increasing demand for early detection and predictive diagnostics, the timing couldn't be more important," said Robert Hayman, CEO and Chairman of Perimetrics. "Todd's leadership will accelerate the commercial rollout of InnerView and help us meet the needs of practices looking for better answers before patients are in pain. He understands how to scale a category-defining technology."

InnerView uses AI-driven structural diagnostics to quantify internal mobility, an early indicator generally associated with cracks and loose restorations. The system delivers radiation-free, real-time information in seconds, giving clinicians clarity earlier and improving their ability to provide preventive, patient-centered care.

"Dentistry is shifting toward earlier, more objective insights," said Ames. "Perimetrics is at the front of that movement. InnerView gives practices something they've never had - measurable information inside each tooth before symptoms appear. I'm excited to help bring this technology to clinicians nationwide."

Ames will oversee Perimetrics' commercial expansion throughout 2026, including field sales, DSO engagement, specialty adoption, and the integration of InnerView into hygiene and diagnostic workflows. His focus includes scaling demand after FDA clearance, growing the national sales team, and supporting education and training programs in partnership with leading KOLs.

About InnerView

InnerView® is a groundbreaking diagnostic system developed by Perimetrics, Inc., designed to measure "internal mobility" in teeth, subtle changes generally associated with cracks, loose restorations, or other early signs of structural instability.

Using proprietary Quantitative Percussion Diagnostics (QPD®) technology, InnerView captures real-time data to give clinicians measurable insight where traditional exams rely on visual or tactile cues. Backed by 30 clinical studies and 78 global patents, InnerView is the first FDA-cleared system of its kind.

*InnerView quantifies mobility. The device does not specifically diagnose or detect cracks or failing restorations.

