Frommer's Best Airfare Booking Sites for 2026 Announced

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frommer's, America's leader in travel guide information since 1957, has revealed the current results of its popular Best and Worst Airfare Booking Sites study.

In its study, Frommer's pitted the biggest brands in airfare booking against each other in multiple rounds of intense head-to-head competition to determine which 10 sites were best at delivering the cheapest prices, the most useful results, and the best user experience.

Since Frommer's last rankings two years ago, the playing field has been transformed by Artificial Intelligence, so 6 of the top AI services were also put to the test. Amid the scuffle, scrappy underdog Momondo climbed to the top of the list, with Google Flights breaking the top ten for the first time, nabbing fourth place.

Using a bespoke, weighted scoring system—including negative points for finding the worst prices—each big name in contention was ranked.

The Top Ten, along with analysis of what the results revealed about those websites, is at www.frommers.com/tips/airfare/the-10-best-and-cheapest-airfare-search-sites-for-2026/

