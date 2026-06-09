Front Line Safety Establishes New Distribution Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Facility to create 21 new jobs and strengthen Kansas City's position as a leading industrial hub

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Line Safety today announced plans to establish a new safety and first aid solutions distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, investing $1.7 million and creating 21 new jobs. The project is expected to generate $6.1 million in new annual payroll.

Front Line Safety is a trusted provider of workplace safety products and solutions, protecting customers and teams across grocery, food service, hospitality, and other industries for over 30 years.

"Front Line Safety's decision to establish a new distribution center in Kansas City is another strong signal that Missouri continues to be a destination for companies focused on growth, innovation and service," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "This investment strengthens critical supply chains for safety and first aid solutions while creating new opportunities for Missourians and supporting the continued momentum of the Kansas City region. We are proud to welcome Front Line Safety to Missouri and look forward to their long-term success in our state."

"We are excited to expand our operations with a new warehouse and distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri," said Joe Bratter, Chairman & CEO of Front Line Safety. "After an extensive nationwide search, Kansas City emerged as the clear choice for our next phase of growth. The region's unmatched multimodal infrastructure, strong and reliable workforce, and central geographic location create an ideal environment for a modern distribution operation that can efficiently serve our customers."

The 113,000-square-foot facility, secured with local real estate firm CBRE, will support Front Line Safety's continued growth and expand the company's ability to efficiently serve customers throughout the Midwest and across North America.

"Kansas City continues to attract companies that recognize the value of our workforce, infrastructure and strategic location," said Mario Vasquez, City Manager of Kansas City, Missouri. "Front Line Safety's investment demonstrates the confidence businesses have in our community and our ability to support long-term growth."

Front Line Safety joins a well-established and highly connected distribution and logistics ecosystem in the region, where robust multimodal infrastructure enables distributors to reach 90% of the contiguous U.S. within two days or less. Combined with its central U.S. location and strong pipeline of skilled workers, the Kansas City region provides manufacturing, distribution and supply chain companies with unmatched connectivity and operational efficiency.

"Front Line Safety's expansion into Missouri highlights the state's strength as a logistics hub," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "With our central location, skilled workforce and strong transportation network, Missouri continues to attract companies that keep critical industries moving safely and efficiently."

"As a top 15 U.S. industrial market, Kansas City continues to stand out as one of North America's most strategic logistics hubs, offering companies unmatched access to customers, suppliers and major transportation networks," said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort. "Front Line Safety's investment reinforces the region's strength as a premier location for distribution and supply chain operations, and we're excited to support the company's continued growth in the Kansas City market."

The facility is expected to officially open in July 2026.

About Front Line Safety

For more than 30 years, Front Line Safety has provided workplace safety, first aid and compliance solutions for businesses across North America. The company specializes in customized safety programs, first aid and PPE solutions, centralized ordering systems and compliance support designed to help organizations create safer and more efficient workplaces. Front Line Safety offers more than 3,000 safety products and services tailored to a range of multi-unit businesses, including grocery stores, restaurant chains, hospitality operators and manufacturing companies located across the United States. | flsafety.com

About KC SmartPort

An affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council, KC SmartPort is the authority on industrial operations in the 18-county, two-state Kansas City region. The nonprofit economic development organization promotes and enhances the Kansas City region's status as a leading North American manufacturing and logistics hub, attracting industrial investment into the market. In the last five years, KC SmartPort has attracted projects representing $6.9 billion in capital investment, over 9,400 jobs and 14 million square feet of space to the KC region. | OneKC.org/KCSmartPort

SOURCE Kansas City Area Development Council