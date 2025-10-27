Front Porch Communities and Services acquires development advisory company

ARCH joins Front Porch to maximize impact in senior living space

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Porch Communities and Services has acquired ARCH to serve as its in-house development company, overseeing projects at Front Porch and beyond. In addition to managing Front Porch's capital projects, ARCH will support existing clients and foster new ones, managing building projects in senior, learning and healing environments.

Front Porch and ARCH creating vibrant environments for living

For more than two decades, ARCH has helped organizations nationwide successfully navigate the unique challenges and complexities of capital building projects in the senior living space. It is currently managing projects valued at more than half-a-billion dollars throughout North America.

Front Porch, a California-based nonprofit aging services organization, spends more than $100 million annually on routine capital projects, repairs and improvements at 16 senior living communities throughout the state. Through this acquisition, Front Porch is centralizing its development services to maximize the impact of its capital dollars. This move is a key element of Front Porch's strategic plan and its core goals to Build Culture, Develop Leadership, Drive Performance and Achieve Growth.

A trusted partner already working with Front Porch on current projects and initiatives, "ARCH is known throughout senior living as a highly qualified and respected development consultant. Their values, culture, size, market knowledge and capabilities were all a match for the services and functions that Front Porch desired in a development partner," said Front Porch CEO Sean Kelly.

ARCH President Frank Muraca is joining the Front Porch leadership team as chief development officer as well as continuing in his current role at the company he founded. Since forming ARCH, Muraca has managed the building process for a wide variety of project types. His expertise encompasses all aspects of development and construction from strategic planning and financing through the construction process to post-occupancy evaluation.

"The combination of Front Porch and ARCH's resources and experience will result in a higher-performance development company that will continue to guide the building process from vision to vibrance for current and future clients and partners," said Muraca.

Learn more about how Front Porch and ARCH are shaping the future of senior living at https://www.archltd.com/the-arch-difference/.

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high-quality, accessible, and welcoming human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities, and other programs and services. Learn more at frontporch.net.

About ARCH

ARCH Consultants is a national development advisory firm with deep experience and expertise in senior, learning and healing environments. As the Owner's Representative, ARCH guides organizations through the planning and development processes for all types of projects from expanding and remodeling existing facilities to conceptualizing and constructing new built environments. Learn more at archltd.com.

