Frontage Europe Has Relocated Its Bioanalytical Laboratory and Further Expands Its Capabilities

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to communicate that Frontage Europe, a fully owned subsidiary of Frontage Laboratories Inc., has relocated its bioanalytical laboratory to consolidate all services in a 2,500 square meters facility close to Milan, Italy. This strategic decision represents a step forward to increase efficiency and streamline processes.

Frontage Europe, Viale Luigi Pasteur 10 20014 Nerviano (MI) Italy

The bioanalytical laboratory is the forefront in our services portfolio. It features state-of-the-art equipment for quantitative mass spectrometry, ligand-binding and biomarker assays. The platforms, including LC-MS/MS, Meso Scale Discovery, Quanterix Simoa HD-X, and ELISA assays were recently expanded with the acquisition of the Lumipulse G1200 instrument.

The laboratory operates under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) quality system and complies with Good Clinical Practice (GCP) to support clinical studies. Bioanalytical assay validation and sample analysis are performed in compliance with the international ICH M10 regulatory guidance. Expertise on pharmacokinetics and scientific advice on the preparation of regulatory documents (e.g. IB, IND) are our added value.

To meet clients' demands, Central Lab services were recently added, providing logistics and project management for clinical studies. Our facility is located only 25 km from Malpensa airport, making samples logistic smoother. The Central lab service is being enhanced by targeted investments in the analytical and sample processing lab and in-house storage capability (- 80°C and -20°C freezers).

We also offer custom synthesis services of radiolabeled (14C, 3H, 35S) and stable-labeled (2H, 13C, 15N) compounds. Our dedicated team can help you understand the metabolism of your compound by high resolution mass spectrometry analysis (Q-Exactive Orbitrap) of in-vitro matrices (e.g. microsomal, hepatocyte incubations) and in-vivo samples from preclinical and clinical studies.

If you are interested in learning more about our capabilities, please contact us at [email protected].

About Frontage

Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontage Holdings Corporation (HKEX: 1521.HK), is a US based global CRDMO offering end-to-end integrated product development services from drug discovery through late-phase clinical trials and manufacturing. With over 25 years of experience, Frontage supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies with services including drug discovery, API synthesis, DMPK, safety and toxicology, formulation development, GMP manufacturing, analytical services, clinical trials, bioanalytical services and central lab operations.

Frontage operates 26 sites worldwide and has played a pivotal role in helping clients secure regulatory approvals across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.frontagelab.com.

