Frontage Expands Toxicology Services Through the Acquisition of Experimur

Experimur, located in Chicago, Illinois, provides full service, GLP-compliant toxicology and related non-clinical development services supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition to IND- and NDA-enabling toxicology studies, Experimur's experience spans extensive developmental, reproductive, and juvenile toxicology, as well as safety pharmacology, transgenic & routine carcinogenicity and general toxicology in all major laboratory species. Additional in-house support services include histology, diagnostic pathology, clinical pathology, and analytical chemistry.

"We are thrilled to welcome the remarkable Experimur team to the Frontage family," said Glenn Washer, President, North American Operations, and EVP of Global Safety & Toxicology at Frontage Laboratories. "I believe that the expertise they bring, along with their state-of-the-art 40-room facility and latest equipment, significantly expands Frontage's already impressive range of services, providing the ability to support our customers' drug-development programs beyond IND and into Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology ("DART") and carcinogenicity studies. Frontage recognizes that Experimur's customer-focus has been key to its success, and we can assure existing customers that we are committed to continuing to offer the same level of service and engagement that they have come to expect."

According to Dr. Song Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Frontage: "Experimur has an extraordinary pre-clinical toxicology platform with a Core team that has over 35 years of hands-on industry experience. We are very excited to add their testing and research services to an already robust line of service offerings at Frontage. We are continuing to work to develop Frontage into a global CRO of the highest caliber by striving to provide the highest levels of quality, technology and expertise to our clients; and I believe that the addition of Experimur is a major step forward in that effort."

Nabil Hatoum, Ph.D., D.A.B.T, CEO and Co-founder of Experimur, added, "It has been a privilege to have spent the past 21 years building Experimur into the topflight CRO that it is today. We strongly feel that joining the Frontage family is a tremendous outcome for both our highly valued customers and employees. Experimur and Frontage have a common culture focused on customer satisfaction and dedication to the highest levels of scientific integrity. For this reason, our existing customers stand to benefit not only from our joint commitment to top quality and unmatched service, but also from the wide breadth of services that can be offered by the broader Frontage organization. We are excited to bring our custom-built AAALAC-Accredited, USDA-Registered, 54,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art facility and vivarium to Frontage and we are fully committed to facilitating the integration of Experimur's operations into the larger impressive Frontage organization."

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

About Experimur (www.experimur.com)

Experimur is a full-service, GLP-compliant toxicology testing and research laboratory providing expert pre-clinical services in support of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Experimur scientists have designed and successfully completed thousands of regulated studies (FDA, EPA, OECD and JMHW) for a broad range of leading companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Media Contact: Bryan Newman, [email protected]

SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.