Frontegg Unveils Multi-Apps, the Future of Customer Identity App Management

Multi-Apps helps companies manage user identities across multiple applications, which in turn eases the burden of organizational complexity as they scale. As founder and CTO Aviad Mizrachi says, "In our dialogues with customers and prospects, we consistently saw their struggle with managing multiple applications across diverse organizational structures. Each user and organization requires specific entitlements, varying not only from one application to another but also often involving different roles within those applications. This complexity goes beyond mere access—it touches on security, compliance, and operational efficiency, which are critical for any organization."

Multi-Apps streamlines the management of all defined credentials and rules at the app level, enabling companies to more easily ensure their users and customers have the appropriate access to each application. By supporting a myriad of tech stacks including the most popular web and mobile frameworks, customers can use Multi-Apps as a single solution for managing all their applications.

In a large, complex system, you want the ability to easily manage applications and their access controls across users and tenants, including being able to define default or auto-assigned apps. Multi-Apps allows customers to manage which tenants and users will have access to which app - and they can do this through the same Backoffice that they use to manage their environments and customers. Multi-Apps allows you to easily build a sophisticated infrastructure to create and manage multiple products, and configure everything from access controls to subscriptions within these products. Multi-Apps allows you to do all of this - along with providing specialized flows for different types of users and unparalleled customization for each application .

Key features of Multi-Apps include management of:

Multiple applications per environment

Unified login experience for your users – across all accessible apps

App-specific access for tenants and users

Cross-application hosted admin portal

Multi-Apps further extends Frontegg's market-leading customer identity management capabilities, adding to its comprehensive product suite that also offers Hierarchies , Authorization and Entitlements , Security , Authentication and SSO , as well as sophisticated self-service tools . Collectively, Frontegg's platform provides SaaS product, engineering, and business teams with all the critical tools they need to create, operate, scale, secure, and grow a SaaS business — even for complex use cases such as multi-tenancy, resellers, user-defined security policies, and multiple applications.

Frontegg will showcase its newly extended customer identity platform and the full range of new scenarios enabled by Multi-Apps at the Identiverse Conference , May 28 - May 31, in Las Vegas at Booth 2315.

About Frontegg

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from Stripes, Insight Partners, and Pitango. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

