Frontier Airlines adding five routes from Ontario Airport

Denver-based Frontier will begin nonstop service to Newark, Miami and Las Vegas in April 2020, followed by international flights to El Salvador and Guatemala in May and June, respectively. When the new flights are in operation, Ontario travelers will be able to reach more than two dozen destinations via nonstop service. Frontier itself currently operates flights to its Denver hub, Austin and Orlando from Terminal 2.

"This significant expansion of air service adds to Ontario's momentum and reaffirms our status as the nation's fasting growing airport," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and a member of the Ontario City Council. "At a time when few airports in Southern California are consistently attracting more air travelers, Ontario is bucking the trend with double-digit passenger growth, which is good news for the Inland Empire economy."

Nonstop daily service to Newark, Miami International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas starts April 23rd. Flights to El Salvador International Airport Saint Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez in San Salvador will operate four times a week beginning May 7th with service three times a week to La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City starting June 18th.

"We have developed a strong, positive relationship with Frontier since it initiated service at Ontario in 2017 and we couldn't be happier by the news of the additional Frontier routes," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Frontier prides itself on its low-fare flights and we at Ontario pride ourselves on being a low-cost airport with the facilities, services and amenities that appeal to our customers, not to mention our hassle-free experience."

The new routes will be served with Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with 180 seats.

"We're delighted to expand our service in Ontario with the only ultra-low-cost, nonstop service to Las Vegas, Miami, Newark and two Central America destinations," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. "This new service offers area residents truly affordable coast-to-coast and international flying options to sought after destinations."

U.S. Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35) welcomed the announcement.

"I'm thrilled to see ONT announce five new flight paths today," Torres said. "Not only do they provide Inland Empire residents with affordable and convenient new travel options, but they also deliver new economic opportunities to our community as well. This announcement is just the latest example of how local control is not only allowing ONT to chart its own course for success, but also creating new opportunities for our entire region in the process. Inland Empire residents shouldn't have to fight traffic for hours to catch a flight at LAX, and ONT is making incredible strides to ensure they don't have to."

The announcement of new flights comes one week after ONT was honored as the fastest-growing airport in the United States for the second year in a row, by Global Traveler magazine. And there's room to grow even more. Ontario has an estimated capacity of 30 million annual passengers with the optimal infrastructure for growth in Southern California: an unconstrained airfield with no curfew or noise restrictions; runways long enough for any commercial airplane flying today; an operational Federal Inspection Station to accommodate international flights; plenty of aircraft gates for long-term airline growth; and ground transportation options with easy curbside access to passenger terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering 'Low Fares Done Right' to over 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 400 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2018 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

OIAA Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

https://www.flyontario.com

