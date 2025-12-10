Ontario International Airport wins top North American honor for social media campaigns

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) is again earning national acclaim for excellence in marketing and communications, taking top honors for Social Media Campaigns among all airports in North America during Airports Council International-North America's (ACI-NA) 2025 Marketing and Communications Awards in Kansas City, Missouri.

ONT's popular Open Mic series – a spirited, traveler-centered social media feature showcasing impromptu performances and memorable airport moments – captured the continent-wide award in a category that is not divided by airport size. ONT bested major-hub airports from across the United States and Canada, underscoring the airport's growing reputation as one of the industry's most creative and effective storytellers.

The Open Mic concept was developed and led by Social Media Specialist Sabine West, with production support from Creative Producer Christopher Min and members of the airport's Communications and Marketing team. The series can be seen on ONT's Instagram channel, @flyONT.

"We take a lot of pride in proving that an airport of our scale today and the one we're growing into can lead the nation in creativity, innovation, and authenticity," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Our Open Mic series captures the energy of our travelers and celebrates the unique sense of place that makes ONT Southern California's airport of choice. I'm incredibly proud of Sabine, Christopher, and our entire Communications and Marketing team for earning the highest recognition in North America."

In addition to its social media victory, ONT was named a finalist in two additional ACI-NA categories:

Radio Advertising – for the airport's Not So Fast campaign, which highlights the convenience and time savings of flying from ONT.

campaign, which highlights the convenience and time savings of flying from ONT. Overall Public Relations Program (Medium Airports) – for ONT's So Cal. So Easy. community engagement initiative, which brings the ONT experience directly to neighborhoods and regional events.

ACI-NA reported a record-breaking field of more than 400 entries across all award categories, making this year's recognition among the most competitive in the program's history.

"These honors affirm that our team's work is not only resonating with travelers but also setting the industry standard," said Eren Cello, Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing. "We're committed to elevating the ONT brand in ways that are meaningful, memorable, and – above all – true to who we are."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

