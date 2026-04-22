Frontier Dermatology to Bring Expert Skin Care to the Issaquah, WA Community

Newest Pacific Northwest location expands access to medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology with a patient-focused approach.

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Dermatology (the "Company" or "Frontier"), the leading dermatology practice in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Issaquah, Washington location. This expansion reflects Frontier Dermatology's continued commitment to improving access to high-quality, comprehensive dermatologic care for patients throughout the greater Eastside community.

The new clinic, located at 1301 4th Avenue NW, #302, Issaquah, WA 98027, will offer a full spectrum of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services in a modern, patient-centered environment designed to serve the growing needs of patients in Issaquah and the nearby communities.

"We're excited to welcome patients from the Issaquah community and surrounding areas," said Regional Medical Director, Dr. David Malakouti. "Our vision has always been to make exceptional dermatologic care more accessible across the Pacific Northwest. The Issaquah location is an important step in that mission, and we're excited to bring our standard of compassionate and extensive care to this community."

The Issaquah office will have two full-time providers: Matthew Gordon, MD, and Liza Hermann, PA-C. This experienced team will offer specialized care for a wide range of skin, hair, and nail conditions. Services at the clinic will include general dermatology, skin cancer screenings, and treatment for conditions such as acne, eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis, along with select cosmetic dermatology services designed to support healthy, confident skin at every stage of life.

The new clinic will feature modern exam rooms, advanced technology, and convenient access for patients in the Eastside region, further strengthening Frontier Dermatology's network of locations across Washington and Oregon.

"The opening of our Issaquah location represents an exciting opportunity to expand access to premier skin care treatment in the Eastside community," said Matthew Gordon, MD. "We're excited to bring our expertise to the Issaquah community. Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where patients feel heard, supported, and confident—whether they're coming in for a routine skin check or more advanced treatment."

Appointments at our Issaquah location are anticipated to begin in June 2026. Appointment scheduling will begin in late April 2026. In the meantime, patients can join the Issaquah patient waitlist to be notified when scheduling becomes available by visiting our Issaquah location page or calling (206) 957-9329.

About Frontier Dermatology

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's one true authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With over 40 locations throughout Washington and Oregon, the physician-owned and operated practice offers innovative treatments from more than 114 board-certified providers. Backed by years of experience, Frontier Dermatology provides world-class care, advanced research, and comprehensive resources for patients across the region.

From medical dermatology and skin cancer treatment to cosmetic services and advanced procedures, Frontier Dermatology is dedicated to delivering safe, effective treatments using the latest technology and techniques.

Learn more at www.frontierdermatology.com/location/issaquah/

Media Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontier Dermatology