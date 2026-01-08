Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Names James G. Dempsey as President and Chief Executive Officer

Updates Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) ("Frontier" or the "Company"), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has elected James G. Dempsey as President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Frontier Board, effective yesterday. In December 2025, Mr. Dempsey had been named Frontier's interim Chief Executive Officer.

"Jimmy has demonstrated over his more than a decade at Frontier that he's the right leader to drive our airline forward," said Board Chair Bill Franke. "His expertise will help us capitalize on the opportunities we see ahead, preserve our industry-leading cost advantage and guide Frontier into the future."

"It's an exciting time at Frontier as we kick off 2026," said Mr. Dempsey. "The dedication and hard work of our team members enables Frontier to deliver unrivaled value to our customers. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Team Frontier and the Board in our next chapter to execute and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Updated Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance

Frontier also announced updates to the fourth quarter 2025 guidance it provided on November 5, 2025 and supplemented on December 15, 2025. The Company now expects its adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share to be at the higher end of the previously provided guidance range of between $0.04 and $0.20 per share. This reflects strong revenue performance as the quarter progressed, overcoming the impact of the government shutdown.

