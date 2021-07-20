Frontline Managed Services Acquires Glasser Tech Continuing Growth of It Managed Services Platform

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Managed Services, one of the world's largest providers of managed services specifically geared for the legal industry, announces its new partnership with Glasser Tech LLC, a full-service information technology provider and an industry pioneer in creating and implementing ground-breaking technology solutions for law firms. Glasser Tech adds over 100 law firm clients to Frontline Managed Services in the Greater New York City area and will operate as the New York branch of Frontline Managed Services.

"Glasser Tech is among the most respected providers of IT services to small- to mid-size law firms throughout the country, which is a great complement for our service to over 400 of the world's largest firms and hundreds of mid-size firms," said Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services. "We are proud to continue integrating top-tier service providers as we continue growing to both innovate our existing services and extend our expertise and state-of-the-art platform to a larger base of law firm IT teams."

In addition to the hundreds of support professionals in Frontline Managed Services' Administrative and Financial Managed Services service lines, the integration of the Glasser Tech team brings the IT Managed Services staff to more than 700 employees in 11 worldwide offices. With its focus on law firms in the small and middle market, Glasser Tech's customers join a client roster that includes more than 40% of the AmLaw 200 and will benefit from a robust IT Managed Services platform.

"Our philosophy at Glasser Tech is to provide our clients with the best IT solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of law firms so they can effectively run their practices. Joining the Frontline Managed Services family allows us to truly elevate the services available to our customers," said Michael Glasser, founder of Glasser Tech LLC. "As the largest provider of technology, practice automation and efficiency solutions to law firms, our clients will benefit significantly from today's news as well as from Frontline Managed Services' shared commitment of constantly innovating to provide value for the law firms we serve."

Frontline Managed Services is also proud to announce that Michael Glasser with be joining the company's management team as an Equity Partner. Michael and his team will continue to serve the needs of our New York clients.

Following this partnership, Glasser Tech will merge under the banner of Frontline Managed Services while leveraging the additional support, scale and management afforded by the acquisition.

Today's announcement follows several strategic growth initiatives across Frontline Managed Services' global footprint, including the acquisition of eBilling provider InvoicePrep, expanded operations in Goa and Hyderabad, India, expansion to Hawaii in May 2021, acquisition of Hilltop Managed Services in October 2020 and a new office in Ohio in January 2020.

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is the leading global provider of outsourcing solutions in the legal industry, including Administrative Managed Services, Financial Managed Services and IT Managed Services. Formerly known as Intelliteach, Frontline Managed Services connects its more than 700 law firm clients with administrative and IT services in ways that were never previously imagined, leading to an average 10-times return on investment and 40% reduction in overall operating expenses. Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has more than 800 employees across locations in Atlanta; Honolulu; New York; Philadelphia; St. Louis; Toledo; Washington, D.C.; Toronto; London; Goa, India; and Hyderabad, India. For more information visit www.frontlinems.com.

About Glasser Tech LLC

Glasser Tech LLC is a full-service IT company committed to seamless transitions for law firms. Its team of highly qualified professionals assess firm needs and effectively implement software and hardware solutions, network design and training and support. Based in Hicksville, New York, Glasser Tech was founded in 2008 by Michael Glasser. To learn more about Glasser Tech, visit www.glassertech.com.

