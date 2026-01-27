Frontline Managed Services Appoints Tim Britt as Chief Executive Officer

— Seasoned technology and services executive to lead Frontline's next phase of growth and innovation —

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Managed Services , a leading global provider of IT managed services and tech-enabled financial services for the legal industry, today announced the appointment of Tim Britt as Chief Executive Officer. Britt succeeds long-time CEO Seelin Naidoo, who will transition to Frontline's Board of Directors after more than two decades of leadership.

Tim Britt, CEO, Frontline Managed Services

Britt brings over 30 years of experience spanning consulting, systems integration, managed services, and technology-driven business transformation. He has held senior leadership roles across multiple stages of company growth, giving him deep visibility into how organizations successfully execute large-scale change to unlock new levels of performance.

Over the course of his career, Britt has held various positions, including more than a decade in consulting roles supporting complex transformation initiatives for large, global enterprises. A technologist by training, he served as a Chief Technology Officer at the dawn of e-commerce and has maintained hands-on technical expertise as technology has reshaped services businesses.

Britt is the founder and former CEO of Synoptek, where he built the company into a global systems integrator and managed services provider, leading more than 15 acquisitions and significant international expansion. During his tenure, he also formulated and operationalized AI strategies to enhance service delivery and business outcomes across the organization.

At Frontline, Britt will focus on expanding the firm's tech-enabled operations, advisory services, cybersecurity, and AI capabilities, helping law firms navigate accelerating technology adoption and increasing demands for efficiency, resilience, and measurable outcomes.

"The legal industry is entering a period of meaningful transformation," said Tim Britt, CEO of Frontline Managed Services. "Frontline is uniquely positioned at the intersection of legal operations and technology. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and to help our clients harness technology, including AI, to improve performance, manage risk, and deliver better results."

Since launching in 1998, Frontline grew from a single location in St. Louis into a global Managed Service Provider serving nearly 900 law firms across four continents with a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees.

Frontline's majority investor, Broad Sky Partners, emphasized the strategic importance of the leadership transition.

"Tim is exactly the right leader for Frontline's next chapter," said Adam Glucksman, Partner at Broad Sky Partners. "He brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, operational leadership, and experience scaling services businesses through periods of significant change. As technology and AI reshape the legal ecosystem, we believe Tim's vision and execution ability position Frontline to capture a meaningful growth opportunity."

In addition to his operating experience, Britt serves on multiple business boards and is a frequent speaker at industry and leadership conferences, including ACG events, where he shares insights on technology-enabled services, M&A, and organizational transformation.

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of tech-enabled financial services and IT managed services for the legal industry. Serving nearly 900 law firms across the globe, Frontline delivers world-class technology solutions, including Financial Services Operations, Help Desk Operations, and Managed IT Services. With a global footprint spanning four continents and a dedicated team of over 1,000 professionals, Frontline is committed to driving efficiency and innovation for its clients. For more information, please visit frontlinems.com .

About Broad Sky Partners

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market companies that provide essential services to business and consumer end markets. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City. To learn more, visit broadskypartners.com .

