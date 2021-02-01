FRONTSTEPS Launches Next-level Co-branded Mobile App

DENVER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS is excited to announce the launch of our new co-branded mobile app, part of our integrated suite for owners' associations. With this new offering, property management companies and homeowner associations can offer a feature-rich homeowner mobile app that reflects their own branding without the expense of developing their own technology.

All co-branded mobile apps will include the same industry-leading functionality that is available in the FRONTSTEPS homeowner mobile app. Management companies and HOAs choose a name and icon for the iOS Store and Google Play Store, as well as colors and images in the app to match their unique brand.

Using the mobile app, homeowners have 24/7 access to view community announcements, access their balance, make payments, download community documents, communicate with other homeowners, view CC&R violation information, and submit maintenance requests.

"The mobile app has all the self-serve features homeowners are looking for, and co-branding allows our customers to offer this functionality under their own unique brand", said Anke Heckhoff, FRONTSTEPS Community Product Manager. "Plus, we are adding new time-saving features for homeowners every month. All updates will automatically be made to all co-branded apps as well."

As smartphone usage has skyrocketed, homeowners expect to communicate with their management company or HOA conveniently from their phone wherever they are.

"As a leader in this space, it is critical that we not only offer a feature-rich mobile experience but do so under our own brand, which customers have come to trust and respect. FRONTSTEPS is a proven technology partner who makes this easy for us and helps us extend our technology leadership," said Domingo Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer at Artemis Lifestyles.

The co-branded mobile app also integrates with the FRONTSTEPS Accounting (Caliber). Managers will see homeowner profile data, documents, and maintenance data flow directly from FRONTSTEPS Accounting into the co-branded mobile app, creating a seamless connection between Management and homeowners.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS is an integrated software platform, offering endless possibilities within the property management space. The FRONTSTEPS Suite of products was created to bring efficiency to management teams, to provide the best homeowner experience possible. Our premiere platform currently powers more than 1,113 Management Companies, 84,000 Communities, and 5.5 Million Homes.

FRONTSTEPS is headquartered in Denver, CO with additional offices in Berkeley and Carlsbad, CA, and Toronto.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.frontsteps.com or reach out to a sales representative at [email protected]

SOURCE FRONTSTEPS

