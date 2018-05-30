FrontStream Announces Acquisition by Marlin

"Panorama is the first all-in-one SaaS fundraising platform to help nonprofits and companies raise more money and provide a personalized experience for donors, members, volunteers, and employees alike," said Bill Wood, FrontStream's president and CEO. "With Marlin as our partner, we will have additional resources to execute our strategy and accelerate growth and innovation; ultimately making it easier and more gratifying for people to support the causes they care about."

FrontStream has realized tremendous growth and now has more than 10,000 nonprofit and corporate customers using Panorama for donor management, auctions, special events, peer-to-peer & online fundraising, employee giving, volunteering and matching gifts. Overall sector revenue from online fundraising grew by 23% in 2017 (NonProfits Source), contributing to Panorama becoming the unparalleled choice for charities and companies alike. FrontStream processes more than $4 billion annually and distributes donations to more than 80,000 charities worldwide each year.

"We are thrilled to add FrontStream to our exciting portfolio of growing technology businesses and further advance the company's vision of providing charities and companies with inventive solutions to raise money, engage employees, and make a positive contribution to their communities," said Nick Lukens, a principal at Marlin. "With its new, next-generation Panorama platform, the company is ideally positioned to lead at a time when nonprofits are exploring ways to creatively engage donors and optimize fundraising through online, social, and mobile channels. We look forward to supporting FrontStream during its next phase of growth."

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 130 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, visit marlinequity.com.

About FrontStream

FrontStream is a leading provider of software and payment processing solutions that help charities and companies raise money, engage constituents, and make a positive impact. The company's Panorama platform offers a full suite of management tools for constituent management, auctions, special events, peer-to-peer and online fundraising, employee giving, volunteering, and gift matching, which have helped more than 10,000 customers raise billions in donations. The company employs over 200 professionals and is based in Cambridge, MA with offices in the US, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit frontstream.com.

