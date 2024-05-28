Matt Murphy Promoted to Chief Executive Officer at FrontStream

CLAYMONT, Del., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontStream Holdings, known for its market leadership in payment solutions and charitable giving, is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Murphy to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Paul Plaia, who will continue to support the organization as a senior advisor. Matt joined FrontStream in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Having worked side-by-side with our team over the last three years, I'm humbled by what we've accomplished so far and excited to continue to build on our strong foundation," said Murphy. "At FrontStream, we wake up every day to serve our customers, and I take immense pride in the value we deliver to our customers, regardless if they are a small school PTO or a large enterprise with household name recognition."

Prior to joining FrontStream, Matt oversaw all aspects of a diversified investment portfolio, implemented strategic operational initiatives, led turnaround efforts for underperforming assets, and successfully monetized non-core assets as the head of a family office. Murphy is also the founding partner of MHI Holdings, a privately held real estate investment firm. Before that Murphy held roles at Stelliam Investment Management managing investments in the Energy Sector, as well as positions at Apax Partners and Goldman Sachs in investment banking.

Matt holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

Backed by an industry leading payments solution, over 20,000 nonprofits and socially-minded companies have used FrontStream to power their charity events, peer-to-peer and online fundraising, auctions, employee giving, and payment processing. Learn how we help worthy causes raise more funds at FrontStream.com.

