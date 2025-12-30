Frore Systems' AirJet®Mini G2 Powers Silent, Sustained AI Performance in the Qualcomm 2-in-1 Notebook and Mini PC Reference Designs

First unveiled at COMPUTEX, AirJet®Mini G2 can now be seen in real partner systems at CES — and has earned Frore Systems its third consecutive CES Innovation Award.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frore Systems today highlighted the continued momentum of AirJet®Mini G2, the company's most powerful solid-state active cooling chip to-date, showcased in real partner systems at CES, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite 2-in-1 notebook and Mini-PC reference designs.

First unveiled at COMPUTEX 2025, AirJet®Mini G2's rapid adoption by Qualcomm marks its transition from breakthrough technology to a deployable platform design, reflecting Frore's continued focus on translating thermal innovation into sustained, real-world performance as AI workloads increasingly move into compact, fanless devices.

AirJet®Mini G2 has also earned Frore Systems its third consecutive CES Innovation Award, underscoring continued industry recognition for solid-state active cooling technologies that remove thermal limits from next-generation AI systems.

Building on Proven Commercial Deployments

AirJet®Mini G2 builds on a growing base of commercially deployed AirJet Mini designs already shipping today, including a mission-critical communication device used by first responders.

AT&T's Sonim MegaConnect™, the world's first ultra-compact Power Class 1 5G mobile hotspot, enabled by AirJet® solid-state active cooling is now shipping for use on FirstNet®, built with AT&T. Designed for frontline emergency response, MegaConnect delivers six times the transmission power of standard hotspots in a palm-sized, dustproof, water-resistant rugged form factor made possible by eliminating bulky thermal solutions and embracing AirJet®.

By enabling high sustained power in compact, rugged designs, AirJet® Mini has already proven itself in mission critical environments where performance, reliability, and trust are non-negotiable.

AirJet® - Built for the Rise of AI Reasoning Models

As edge AI evolves from simple inference toward AI reasoning models, workloads are becoming more sustained and compute-intensive. These models spend more time "thinking," placing significantly greater thermal demands on edge devices.

AirJet®Mini G2 is designed specifically to support this shift. By increasing heat-removal capability by 50% over the original AirJet Mini, while maintaining the same ultra-compact footprint, the AirJet®Mini G2 enables processors to sustain higher performance levels without throttling.

This advance aligns with Frore's Law, the company's long-term vision to double thermal performance every two years - keeping pace with AI compute.

Sustained AI Performance Without Fans

In ultra-compact edge systems, thermal limits — not compute capability — are the primary constraint, and bulky heatsinks or thick noisy fans are not an option. AirJet®Mini G2 overcomes this thermal challenge with a chip just ~2.65 mm thin.

At CES, Frore Systems is demonstrating AirJet®Mini G2 in a range of applications including:

Qualcomm 2-in-1 notebook reference design enabling silent high performance in a ultra-thin device.



enabling silent high performance in a ultra-thin device. Qualcomm Mini-PC reference designs unlocking sustained desktop-class performance in ultra-compact form factors.

These devices leverage AirJet®Mini G2 to maintain peak performance over time, rather than throttling after short bursts due to heat buildup.

AirJet®Mini G2 Technical Highlights

Heat dissipation : 7.5 W (50% increase over AirJet Mini G1)



: (50% increase over AirJet Mini G1) Dimensions: just 27mm × 41.5mm × 2.65 mm , supporting ultra-compact devices



, supporting ultra-compact devices Back pressure: 1,750 Pa (~10× higher than a fan), supporting dustproof, water-resistant



(~10× higher than a fan), supporting dustproof, water-resistant Noise level: 21 dBA , enabling silent operation



, enabling silent operation Design: solid-state, with no moving mechanical parts, delivering long life

AirJet®Mini G2 works by generating high-velocity pulsating air jets that efficiently eject heat from compact enclosures, enabling sleek, light, ultra-compact, silent, vibration-free, dustproof, and waterresistant device designs.

AirJet's small size and scalable nature means manufacturers can achieve significantly increased heat removal for higher sustained performance in the ultra-compact devices consumers demand. AirJet enhances performance across numerous devices from Notebooks, tablets, Mini-PCs, smartphones, 5G WiFi Hotspots, cameras and SSDs, to the tsunami of consumer and industrial IOT devices, and in markets as diverse as the datacenter, defense, and automotive industries.

Third Consecutive CES Innovation Award

Frore Systems' third consecutive CES Innovation Award highlights growing recognition that thermal technology has become a core performance enabler for edge AI, not merely an afterthought.

"AI reasoning models demand sustained performance, not short bursts," said Seshu Madhavapeddy, CEO and Founder of Frore Systems. "AirJet®Mini G2 removes the thermal barriers that have traditionally limited ultra-compact systems, allowing consumer products like super slim 2-in-1 notebooks and Mini-PCs to think longer, run faster, and operate in silence. This award validates our belief that solid-state active cooling is foundational to the next generation of ultra-compact edge AI devices."

Live Demonstrations at CES 2026: Frore Systems will demonstrate edge AI devices with AirJet and Airjet PAK solid-state active air cooling featuring Industrial edge IoT platforms and consumer products, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite compute reference platforms. Additional demonstrations include LiquidJet live at CES 2026, showcasing: LiquidJet coldplate performance for cooling 1,950W NVIDIA Rubin, 600W/cm² extreme hotspot cooling, and single reticle 1,200W ASIC cooling.

Experience the future of AI performance in the Frore Systems Demonstration Room, January 6–9, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Room 2401B, Las Vegas.

About Frore Systems

Frore Systems is a pioneer in advanced thermal technologies that unleash performance across data centers and edge devices. The company's flagship solutions include LiquidJet™, a multi-stage 3D shortloop jetchannel liquid cooling coldplate for data centers delivering higher GPU performance, improved PUE and reduced TCO; and AirJet®, the world's first solid-state active cooling chip used in consumer, industrial, and IoT markets delivering higher performance in ultra-compact, silent, light, dustproof and water-resistant edge devices. Frore's patented cooling technologies are integrated into products from major OEMs and system builders worldwide. Frore Systems is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan.

