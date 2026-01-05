Frore Systems Brings AirJet® PAK Solid-State Active Cooling to Award-Winning YUAN AI Cameras

AirJet®PAK enables higher sustained AI performance, reliability, and compact camera designs for real-time vision in industrial applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI vision systems move into increasingly dynamic environments, sustaining performance under continuous workloads has become a critical challenge. YUAN High-Tech and Frore Systems today announced expanded collaboration around AirJet®PAK solidstate active cooling, enabling higher, more reliable AI performance in compact edge vision systems — coincident with Frore's launch of the next-generation AirJet®PAK 5C G2, delivering up to 45W of compact, light, silent, vibration free, dustproof and water-resistant cooling for next-generation edge AI workloads.

YUAN's AI Camera, designed for high-precision production line inspection, has been successfully applied to AOI inspection, metal part defect detection, packaging integrity verification, automated sorting, and barcode/OCR recognition, helping manufacturers detect defective products in real time, reduce false positives, and significantly improve overall yield.

At CES, YUAN's EE Times Asia Award–winning EYE6N0 Series AI Cameras will be demonstrated in the Frore Systems showroom at CES, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano Super and cooled using AirJet®PAK 5C and 1C modules.

Sustained AI Performance Enabled by AirJet®PAK

Industrial Edge AI systems run continuous workloads not short bursts, generating continuous heat that can throttle performance, especially in fanless compact camera enclosures. AirJet®PAK's solid-state active air cooling enables sustained AI throughput without the size, noise, weight or reliability compromises of fans, or bulky passive heatsinks.

"Our customers need AI cameras that perform consistently in demanding environments — not just in the lab," said Mr. H. P. Lin, General Manager of YUAN High-Tech. "AirJet®PAK allows us to sustain higher AI performance in compact, rugged camera designs, delivering reliable real-time insights for critical applications in industrial automation."

Introducing AirJet®PAK 5C G2

Building on the proven AirJet®PAK 5C platform deployed today, AirJet®PAK 5C-G2 increases heat removal capability from 33W to 45W, unlocking higher sustained performance for increasingly powerful edge AI processors.

AirJet®PAK 5C-G2 delivers:

Higher sustained AI performance under continuous workloads

45W of heat dissipation in a compact 100mm x 65mm x 10mm package.

Silent operation ideal for public environments

Vibration free, dustproof, and water-resistant cooling for long-term reliability

Smaller, lighter system designs compared to traditional passive solutions

"YUAN's award-winning cameras demonstrate what AirJet®PAK can deliver," said Seshu Madhavapeddy, CEO and Founder of Frore Systems. "With AirJet®PAK 5C G2, we're extending solid-state active cooling to support significantly higher sustained power levels, ensuring thermal limits don't become the bottleneck for nextgeneration edge AI systems."

Live Demonstrations at CES 2026: Frore Systems will demonstrate Edge AI devices with AirJet and Airjet PAK solid-state active air cooling featuring Industrial Edge IoT platforms and consumer products, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite compute reference platforms. Additional demonstrations include LiquidJet live at CES 2026, showcasing: LiquidJet coldplate performance for cooling 1,950W NVIDIA Rubin, 600W/cm² extreme hotspot cooling, and single-reticle 1,200W ASIC cooling.

Experience the future of AI performance in the Frore Systems Demonstration Room, January 6–9, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Room 2401B, Las Vegas.

About YUAN High-Tech

YUAN High-Tech is a leading provider of professional video capture, streaming, and AI vision solutions, delivering scalable platforms for smart cities, transportation, retail, and security applications.

About Frore Systems

Frore Systems is a pioneer in advanced thermal technologies that unleash performance across data centers and edge devices. The company's flagship solutions include LiquidJet™, a multi-stage 3D shortloop jetchannel liquid cooling coldplate for data centers delivering higher GPU performance, improved PUE and reduced TCO; and AirJet®, the world's first solid-state active cooling chip used in consumer, industrial, and IoT markets delivering higher performance in ultra-compact, silent, light, dustproof and water-resistant edge devices. Frore's patented cooling technologies are integrated into products from major OEMs and system builders worldwide. Frore Systems is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan.

SOURCE Frore Systems