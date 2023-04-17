Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of SMX (Security Matters) PLC

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publicly available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX)

SMX's blockchain-based technology gives materials memory, providing full supply chain visibility without intermediaries. This is an integral part industry 5.0 future.

Market :The Global Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging Recycling, Resource Recovery and Disposal Market is estimated to be $14.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%; according to Frost and Sullivan total volumes of 102 Mn tons by 2030 = $102 Bn.

Strategy and business model: SMX is an end-to-end turnkey solution comprising of three components – a chemical based marker system couple with a unique reader and connected to a block-chain digital platform. The Company has a platform addressing IOT segment focusing on the circular economy sector. Its business model is based on partnerships in which it sells its technology (tracking and data).

SMX builds successful partnerships with leading global companies, working strategically across different business segments with a wide variety of materials, including circular supply chains for plastics and rubber; mining and raw minerals; electronics & components; fashion & cosmetics and more. The company has secured funding from various technology investors, collectively amounting to approximately $7 million. We assume SMX will raise capital before the end of the year to support its strategy of growth and the opportunities at hand for 2023 and beyond.

We see the investment opportunity in SMX in three main layers: SMX can create generic format of authentication; That can lead to a new digital platform and/or marketplace of raw materials like plastic, fabrics, gold and many others; Forming a new industries standards for digital twining physical assets like Swift did for bank transfers.

We initiate our coverage with a price target of $6.5 per share.

Full Report HERE

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan