Frost & Sullivan and National Leaders Explore New Business Opportunities Following Israel and UAE Agreement

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Mani James , Dr. Tiran Rothman and Subhash Joshi for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Tapping into the 6 Mega-growth Opportunities in Israel & UAE ," October 13 at 12 p.m. GST .

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4mn

Discover actionable strategies that your company can employ from a host of panelists as they share their experiences during a live session. Briefing participants include:

Uriel Lynn , President of the Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce

Eyal Eliezer, Head of Strategy and Marketing, "Invest in Israel," Ministry of Economy and Industry

Dr. Ron Tomer, Co-CEO of Unipharm and President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel

Mohammed Shael, CEO of Corporate Strategic Affairs, Dubai Economy

Fahad AlGergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency

Saed Alawadi, CEO of Dubai Export Development Corporation

Ahmed Al Omari, Director, Export Markets Development, Dubai Export Development Corporation

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the key future trends that will drive growth opportunities in Israel and the UAE.

Determine critical ways the two countries can collaborate with their respective innovation systems.

Identify top strategic sectors that are investment hot spots.

Examine insights into top strategies leveraged by governments to propel business.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

