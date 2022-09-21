Frost & Sullivan Awards DCI Indonesia with the 2022 Indonesia Company of the Year in the Data Center Services Industry

DCI Indonesia is a highly reputable data center provider that has earned the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for the third consecutive year.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the data center services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes DCI Indonesia with the 2022 Indonesia Company of the Year Award for continually addressing the country's growing need with ongoing investments in physical facilities and technology solutions. DCI Indonesia's investment in critical information technology infrastructure supports the country's digital economy and facilitates operational excellence, allowing the company to boost efficiency and increase customer value.

DCI Indonesia maintained local market dominance with a strong and varied customer base that spans many industries and encompasses both international and local companies.

DCI maintained local market dominance with a strong and varied customer base that spans many industries and encompasses both international and local companies. In order to maintain a 100% uptime track record, achieve high quality operation, high customer service level, and avoid human error, the company has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive maintenance. This further enables the team to manage multiple data center locations through centralized and standardized operations.

"DCI Indonesia is grateful for the trust from customers and Frost & Sullivan for this award. Entering DCI's 9th year of operation, we will continue to provide the operational excellence of data center services and continue to innovate in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to detect any potential incident in our equipment and achieve high quality of our operation", said Toto Sugiri, CEO of DCI Indonesia.

"With its ongoing investment in critical information technology infrastructure, DCI Indonesia supports the country's digital economy and facilitates operational excellence to optimize efficiencies, increase customer value, and improve end-user interactions. It connects deep-seated domain knowledge with advanced capabilities to fulfill the growing demand requirements of hyperscale customers, providing scalability and best-in-class services," said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President and Global Program Leader, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's compelling value proposition underpins its sustained success with a legacy of data center services leadership."

DCI Indonesia tackles this major unmet market need with a robust leadership approach that embodies customer-centric strategies and applies best industry practices. As a result, the company's clientele is steadily growing and includes world-class cloud service providers, eCommerce platforms, and telecommunications companies, among others.

The company leads by example with its exceptional reputation for customer service, which attracts new clients from all over Indonesia and maintains an established base of loyal customers. This organizational culture has been key to the company's growth, which continues to expand and offer innovative and highly profitable products and services to its customers.

"The company aligns well with customers' specific needs and develops tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution. It leverages emerging technologies like AI capabilities and predictive maintenance for its electrical equipment to strengthen value," noted Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With its customer-centric corporate philosophy, DCI Indonesia operates on the central tenet that its success depends on customer satisfaction. This philosophy permeates the company's daily practices."

This award is in line with DCI Indonesia's commitment to build and expand the DCI Platform which currently operates three world-class data center facilities with global operational standards. Having multiple presence will benefit customers who require redundant data center locations. DCI Indonesia aims to support the development of digital transformation for companies, organizations, governments, and other important sectors in Indonesia.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Phone: +603-2023 2037

Email: [email protected]

About DCI Indonesia

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCII) is the first Tier-IV data center in Southeast Asia and is able to provide reliable, safe and reliable data center infrastructure services by guaranteeing an SLA of 99.999% or only five minutes of downtime a year. As a carrier neutral data center, DCI has been supported by 40+ network service providers. Located in an exclusive industrial area, DCI's data center is 40 kilometers from Jakarta's central business district. With global operating procedures and standards and equipped with the equipment best data center, DCI is able to provide maximum availability to customers to access their mission critical assets. both from the financial institution industry, network service providers, e-commerce, cloud service providers and enterprises. DCI has maintained an impressive 100% uptime track record since it first served the market. This outstanding performance stems from the solid experience of the leadership team who have more than 25 years of experience in information technology, data center services, and infrastructure management. Currently the needs of the data center market in Indonesia continue to grow rapidly, DCI as a dynamic company responds to this with a commitment to build a new data center building in a sustainable manner in a data center area of 8.5 hectares with a total electricity capacity of 300 MW.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan