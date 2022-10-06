Frost & Sullivan Awards Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Global Company of the Year in the Secure Access Service Edge Industry

Palo Alto Networks' Prisma SASE is a comprehensive solution, consistently protecting the hybrid workforce with the ZTNA 2.0's security capabilities while delivering excellent user experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Secure Access Service Edge Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for delivering Prisma SASE, a top choice in mind for SASE solution among global business, to consistently connect and secure customers' hybrid workforces, regardless of whether users are remote, mobile, or working from an office.

"Palo Alto Networks' Prisma SASE is one of the few cloud-native SASE platforms in the market that can support customers to digitize their business securely with a cloud-first approach and address specific use cases related to legacy systems," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "The integrated, cloud-first platform enables companies to address operational challenges to networking and security services, offering simple management and consistent policies across security services. This approach is critical for digital customers transforming their information technology infrastructure radically into a cloud-native, converged SASE approach."

Building on its position as a global leader in cybersecurity, Palo Alto Networks recently called on the industry to adopt a new standard for securing access called ZTNA 2.0 . The strong capabilities of ZTNA 2.0, which the company delivers through Prisma SASE, protects all application traffic with best-in-class capabilities while securing both access and data to dramatically reduce the risk of a data breach. Built on a truly cloud-native architecture combined with SASE-native Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM), Prisma SASE can provide security protection for end-users.

"Frost & Sullivan recognizes Palo Alto Networks' steadfast commitment to technological innovations and ability to solidify its leadership position to support organizations in modernizing their environments for improved scalability and agility at their own pace and preference," noted Tien Vu. "Its next-generation solutions and visionary initiatives provide the company with a competitive edge and help it remain the top-of-mind choice among large and mid-sized organizations worldwide."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Phone: +603-2023 2037

Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915367/2022_Award___Palo_Alto_Networks__SASE_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan