Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honors Disruptive Organizations in the Region

21 Awards are set to be presented at Frost & Sullivan's 11th Virtual Awards Ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on YouTube at 1730 hours (GMT +8), 7 December 2022.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards have recognized leading companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous achievements in their respective industries.

This marks the 11th virtual awards ceremony in Asia-Pacific since transitioning from in-person banquets as a response to the pandemic. These virtual award ceremonies have played host to award recipients and presenters from across the globe — an opportunity otherwise non-viable under normal circumstances.

Please tune in to YouTube @FrostSullivanAsiaPacific on 7th December 2022 for Frost & Sullivan’s Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony.

Congratulating the awardees on their best-in-class performance, Darrell Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer at Frost & Sullivan, commends the recipients for their accomplishments. "It gives me great pleasure to recognize all our award recipients, to share their outstanding achievements, celebrate their ongoing success, and join in on the excitement of their future. No doubt this is an opportunity for all of us to take stock and build forward."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn Bhd - 2022 Malaysia Integrated Environmental Solutions Company of the Year Award

Alam Flora Sdn Bhd - 2022 Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year Award

Amway - 2022 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Avance Clinical Pty Ltd - 2022 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

Axiata Group Berhad - 2022 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Group Company of the Year Award

CHT Security Co., Ltd. - 2022 Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

Chunghwa Telecom - 2022 Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

CrowdStrike - 2022 Asia-Pacific Managed Detection and Response Company of the Year Award

CUCKOO - 2022 Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year Award

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd - 2022 Southeast Asia Home Wellness Solutions Company of the Year Award

edotco Group Sdn Bhd - 2022 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award

Equinix - 2022 Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

FGV Holdings Berhad - 2022 Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil Developments Market Leadership Award

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. - 2022 Thailand Sustainable Warehouse Development Company of the Year Award

GoCar Mobility Sdn. Bhd. - 2022 Malaysia Car Sharing Company of the Year Award

Lintasarta - 2022 Indonesia Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad - 2022 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Company of the Year Award

NEC Corporation - 2022 Southeast Asia AI in Retail Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Novotech Health Holdings - 2022 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year Award

One to One Contacts PLC. - 2022 Thailand Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

PT Infomedia Nusantara - 2022 Indonesia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories - 2022 Indonesia CRO Company of the Year Award

Renault Malaysia (TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd) - 2022 Malaysia Car Subscription Company of the Year Award

Singtel - 2022 Asia-Pacific 5G Enterprise Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Singtel - 2022 Asia-Pacific 5G Enterprise Customer Value Leadership Award

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. - 2022 Cambodia Mobile Data Company of the Year Award

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. - 2022 Cambodia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award

Smart Selangor Delivery Unit - 2022 Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency Company of the Year Award

TM One - 2022 Malaysia Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre - 2022 Malaysia Fertility Treatment Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Toku - 2022 Southeast Asia Cloud Contact Center Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Trustwave - 2022 Singapore Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

U Mobile - 2022 Malaysia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award

UEM Edgenta Berhad - 2022 Malaysia Facility Management Company of the Year Award

VinCSS - 2022 Southeast Asia Passwordless Authentication Enabling Technology Leadership Award

WuXi AppTec - 2022 Global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization Company of the Year Award

Among the 36 awards listed above, 21 will be presented at Frost & Sullivan's 11th virtual awards ceremony. The one-hour event will be livestreamed on 7 December 2022 on YouTube. To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2023 awards, please visit https://www.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Kala Mani.S. at [email protected].

