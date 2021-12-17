Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Recognize Leading Companies in the Region

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

"Congratulations to all the awardees! Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognition is all about awarding companies throughout a range of national, regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievements and superior performance. In recognition of your ongoing commitment to excellence, we celebrate your success," said Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Global & Regional Title

2021 Global Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organization Customer Value Leadership Award WuXi AppTec 2021 Global Grid Line Sensors Company of the Year Sentient Energy, Inc. 2021 Global Waste Management and Recycling Digitalization Technology Innovation Leadership Award Security Matters 2021 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Amway 2021 Asia-Pacific IoT Analytics Services Company of the Year Orange Business Services 2021 Asia-Pacific Telco Cloud Contact Center Services Company of the Year Orange Business Services Country Title

2021 China Clinical CRO Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. 2021 Japan Managed Security Services Company of the Year NRI SecureTechnologies 2021 Malaysia Telecommunications Technology Innovation Leadership Award YTL Communications Sdn Bhd 2021 Singapore Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Digital Realty

